First 'Cocaine Bear' Reactions Say You'll Get Exactly What You Came For

With a title like Cocaine Bear, you’d be hard-pressed to think that the new movie by director Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2) isn’t worth the watch. As the early reactions from the crazy story (based on real events) come in, we have confirmation of what we already suspected: the action-comedy is a wild trip that is as unhinged as you’d expect it to be and delivers exactly what it promises.

Cocaine Bear tells the insane story of what happens after a massive shipment of the drug from the title falls from a plane mid-flight, in the middle of a forest. After that, an unsuspecting wild bear comes across it and eats unhealthy amounts of the drug. Under its influence, the animal becomes even more ferocious than usual and goes on a killing rampage across its territory. The cast features Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenheich, Margo Martindale, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ray Liotta, and many others.

All You Want to See in Cocaine Bear Will Be There

As critics underscore, the great thing about Cocaine Bear is that its title already provides a pretty clear picture of what you can expect from the adventure. The movie also brings the kind of crazy concepts that we love to see in movie theaters, in which the screenwriter (in this case, Jimmy Warden) takes an idea and just runs with it.

Image via Universal

Some early reactions are referring to Cocaine Bear as one of the best movies of the year already, and Banks’ mix of slasher movie and crazed comedy was also met with high praise. The title debuted with a rare 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. For an independent film, this is the best-case scenario, since it starts to build up some word-of-mouth popularity that might greatly increase the movie's box office performance.

Rafael Motamayor from The Playlist called it hands-down “the best movie of the year so far” and revealed that every minute of the story was well used:

Fangoria’s Phil Nobile Jr. teased that there are several elements from the movie that were kept hidden from the trailers, and recommended that audiences keep an eye on the ambulance scene, which is probably the movie at its best.

ScreenHub's Glenn Charlie Dunks called the movie "wonderfully gnarly," and added that, much like all critics so far, he had a blast watching the movie:

Mashable’s Caitlin Welsh gave a particularly curious description of the movie, saying that it’s what you would get if the Coen Brothers made Sharknado:

Other reactions called the film "intense" and a "wild ride," but reactions were overwhelmingly positive:, calling it one of the most entertaining movies of the year:

Cocaine Bear premieres in theaters tomorrow, February 24.

You can watch the trailer below: