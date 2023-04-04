Cocaine Bear is coming home with Digital and Blu-ray releases this month. The movie has been widely loved by fans and critics alike and enjoyed a good box office run. The reviews call it full of absurdity, violence, and humor, and rightfully so. The Elizabeth Banks-directed feature takes inspiration from the 1985 true story of missing cocaine from a drug runner's plane and the black bear that ate it. While the real bear had a different ending, the dark comedy plays like the bear’s revenge story.

The movie follows a ragtag group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens coming together to find a 500-pound American black bear, who has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine, and has gone on a coke-fueled rampage. The performances and the primes both paves way for very dark comedic moments laced up in some high-octave scenes with the bear.

The Bonus Features

The Blu-Ray and Digital will come with various special bonus features like the alternate ending, some deleted and extended scenes, and gag reels among other things. An All Roads Lead to Cokey featurette will showcase the making of Cocaine Bear along with the ensemble cast that brought the movie to life. Another featurette will dissect the action in the feature, from rigging to special effects makeup to some of the actors doing their own stunts, fans will get a view into some of the movie’s hilarious and gory kill scenes. Also, fans will find commentary from director/producer Banks and producer Max Handelman about bringing Cokey’s story to life.

Meet the Cocaine Bear Cast

Cocaine Bear has been one of its kind with a marketing strategy, as unique as its premise. The trailers and teasers hyped various features of the titular bear, and it was all well worth it as the movie turned out to be a laugh riot on the big screen. Cocaine Bear made a worldwide total of $84.5 million at the box office and was well-favored by both fans and critics.

The movie casts Keri Russell as Sari, Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie, O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed, the late Ray Liotta as Syd, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob, Matthew Rhys as Andrew Thornton, Brooklynn Prince as Dee Dee, Christian Convery as Henry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter, Kristofer Hivju as Olaf, Hannah Hoekstra as Elsa and Margo Martindale as Ranger Liz among many more.

Cocaine Bear is available on Digital and Blu-ray on April 18. In the meantime, check out our interview with Keri Russell below.