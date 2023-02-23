2023 has already been filled with a handful of movies that have taken the internet by storm, but none have been as uniquely fascinating as the horror comedy Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film’s absurd premise, loosely inspired by true events, and trailers have ensured that this drug-infested mammal is going to be a cinematic star. Now, on the eve of Cocaine Bear’s opening weekend, star and comedian Scott Seiss has caught moviegoers up to speed on what they need to know going into the film. Spoiler alert, the answer is hilariously simple.

In a 30-second video posted to Seiss’ Twitter page, the actor informs us that we need to know absolutely nothing. Like the magic conch from Spongebob, it’s that humorously simple. Cocaine Bear isn’t part of some grand cinematic universe like the MCU or a part of a comic book property from the mid-20th century. All you need to know are the two words featured in the title: cocaine and bear. That’s it. Seiss goes on to reference Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC Theatres commercial and compares the misadventures of Cocaine Bear to Citizen Kane, but this is a hilarious promotion that you just need to watch. It’s that funny and will have you laughing with your friends all the way to the theater.

What’s Cocaine Bear About?

The film is loosely inspired by the 1985 events that saw a drug runner’s plane crash and a bear eating the remains of their missing cocaine. While the bear quickly died in real life, Cocaine Bear imagines what if this ill-fated animal went on a rampage and terrorized a bunch of colorful characters. Again, the concept is gleefully simple. The amazingly ridiculous title alone would be enough to sell audiences on the film, but Cocaine Bear also clawed together an impressive cast. Along with the Seiss, the film stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, and the late Ray Liotta in one of the actor's final roles.

When Does Cocaine Bear Come to Theaters?

Cocaine Bear crashes into theaters starting this weekend on Friday, February 24, 2023. Given the film's highly entertaining marketing campaign, this is sure to be a box office hit for Universal. Thus far the film’s early reception has been great with it currently holding a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with a handful of reviews. That glowing response is also sure to get ravenous fans in theaters this weekend. While we anxiously count down to Cocaine Bear’s release, you can view Seiss’ hilarious new promotional video down below.