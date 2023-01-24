Cocaine Bear undoubtedly looks like an incredibly funny feature, as its release date approaches, new clips from the feature are trickling down and hyping fans up further. Directed by actor-director Elizabeth Banks, the movie is inspired by a real-life event that happened in 1985, where an American black bear went on a rampage after consuming cocaine that fell in the woods. In a new TV spot, we see the bear ingesting the drug for the first time.

The short clip sees one of the smugglers showering the drug on the bear with the latter eventually eating a brick and going into a trance. Shortly after, the bear goes on a wild rampage. As Christian Convery’s young character Henry notes, “It kinda seems like the thing that stays with a man forever.” Well, if we saw a cocaine-induced bear we’ll certainly remember! The independent movie promises a lot of fun based on its premise and has got very interesting marketing going on with its official Twitter account reposting various real-life black bears found in the most awkward situations. A previously revealed clip elaborated on the effects of the drug on a regular bear making him almost invincible.

While inspired by true events, the movie has taken creative liberties, for instance the original bear didn’t kill anyone on during his rampage also what happened till his death due to overdose isn’t known either. The new feature will see an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest after the bear wreaks havoc on their small town. The feature is written by Jimmy Warden, and as Banks previously revealed, she did a deep dive into the original events and realized that the bear was collateral damage in America’s crack epidemic and its war on drugs in the '80s. she then chose to make the feature “bear’s revenge story.” As such, with its black comedy premise, the story is also a commentary on the 80s drug epidemic.

Image via Universal

RELATED: New Clip Explains the Difference Between a Regular Bear & a 'Cocaine Bear'

The feature is produced by Banks, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Max Handelman, and Brian Duffield. It casts Keri Russell as Colette Matthews, Brooklynn Prince as Colette's daughter, O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Howard, Jennings as Henry, Alden Ehrenreich as Marty, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob, Matthew Rhys as Andrew C. Thornton II, and Aaron Holliday as Stache. Further, rounding off the cast are actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta, who will be seen as the antagonist of the story.

Cocaine Bear is set to release in theaters on February 24. You can check out the new clip below: