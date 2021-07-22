Netflix has released the first official trailer and poster for the upcoming docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. The all-new series tells the true story about two of the most prolific cocaine traffickers in the history of South Florida, and will premiere all six 45-minute episodes on the streamer on August 4.

Augusto "Willy" Falcon and Salvador "Sal" Magluto were two Cuban immigrants who basically got to live out their very own Scarface fantasies in real life. Once they were finally arrested and indicted, they were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the US in the 1980s — a decade that was largely fueled by cocaine and neon-colored clothing. On the streets of Miami, they were known as "Los Muchachos," and earned the hearts and minds of public favor by living a Robin Hood-esque lifestyle and sharing some of their $2 billion wealth with those less fortunate. This, combined with their own crafty ingenuity, helped them evade federal authorities for over 20 years.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Vacation Friends' Red Band Trailer Shows How Wild John Cena Can Get

This isn't director Billy Corben's first foray into directing documentaries about gritty subjects like the drug trade. As a matter of fact, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is a follow-up to his 2006 cult classic film Cocaine Cowboys, which took a broader look at cocaine trafficking in South Florida during its 1980s heyday.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami will premiere all six of its 45-minute episodes on August 4 exclusively on Netflix. You can check out some colorful interviews with people who knew Los Muchachos personally in the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for the docuseries:

Fifteen years after the release of his cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka “Los Muchachos,” two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s “cocaine cowboys.”

KEEP READING: First 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' Trailer Takes Aim at the Billionaire Space Race

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Jolt’ Was Made to Be Played in the Background While You Kill 90 Minutes | Review The new Kate Beckinsale action film is like the platonic ideal of streaming filler.

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (135 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp