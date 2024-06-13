The Big Picture The Coked Out Animals Universe expands with Cocaine Werewolf, offering campy horror and great entertainment value for audiences.

Cocaine Animal films have been hits, with Cocaine Bear grossing $90 million. Now, Cocaine Werewolf promises more bizarre fun.

Catch Cocaine Werewolf at the historic Arcadia Theatre in Pennsylvania, then own it on DVD and Blu-Ray on August 13 - horror fans rejoice!

The universe of cocaine animals keeps getting bigger and higher with the entrance of new films inspired by the 2023 hit film Cocaine Bear. Now three cocaine animals in, the latest is Cocaine Werewolf, whose production company, Cleopatra Entertainment, has set release dates and showtimes. The film will be available to own on DVD and Blu-Ray on August 13 according to Bloody Disgusting. It will then be available on VOD in November of this year. But before that, Cleopatra Entertainment brings the film to Pennsylvania for two nights. The first showing is on July 5 at the historic Arcadia Theatre in Wellsboro, and the second showing is the following day.

The Blu-Ray Special Features include commentary by the director, trailers, and slide shows. Cocaine Werewolf was directed by Mark Polonia from a script by Tyger Torrez. It stars Marie DeLorenzo, Jeff Kirkendall, Titus Himmlerbeger, Ken Van Sant, Brice Kennedy, Yolie Canales and Noyes Lawton. The film's synopsis (below) teases a movie within a movie when a crew filming a low-budget film runs into something unexpected. The film's trailer promises a campy, over-the-top film whose production quality the viewer is not supposed to think about.

“Cocaine, cash and a crew filming a low-budget horror movie in the eerie woods of northern Pennsylvania clash when an unexpected visit from a bloodthirsty werewolf literally enters the picture–with deadly results.”

The Coked Out Animals Universe

Cocaine Bear premiered in 2023 and told the story of a bear that had ingested several kilograms of cocaine. As the drugs take over the beast's system, it engages in bizarre behavior, posing an even greater risk to the humans it comes across. The film was a success, grossing over $90 million against a budget of a third of that amount. Cocaine Bear was directed by Elizabeth Banks from a script by Jimmy Warden. The film stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ray Liotta.

Cocaine Shark followed the same year and was renamed to capitalize on Cocaine Bear's success. The film features no sharks on cocaine but mutated versions of sharks that escape a lab. Polonia also directed the film from a script by Brando Glutz. It was negatively received. The film features most of the names in Cocaine Werewolf, including Samantha Coolidge, Ryan Dalton, Natalie Himmelberger, Titus [Himmelberger], Jeff Kirkendall, Noyes J. Lawton, Van Sant, and Kevin Coolidge.

Watch the film that began it all, Cocaine Bear, on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO