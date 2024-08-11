The Big Picture The first-ever Coco ride is coming to Disney's California Adventure, featuring a water-themed boat tour of the Land of the Dead.

The announcement includes concept art and hints at the appearance of Ernesto de la Cruz on the ride.

The Coco ride announcement follows news of an Avatar-themed boat ride in California Adventure and updates to Avengers Campus.

Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), Héctor (Gael García Bernal), and the rest of their friends and family are getting a long-overdue spot in the Disney theme parks. During the company's 2024 D23 event, Disney announced that the first-ever attraction themed to Pixar's Coco is coming to Disney's California Adventure in Disneyland California. The announcement was made during Disney's Experiences Showcase, where they announced numerous new updates for Disney parks around the globe.

Details on the new ride are fairly slim, but the released concept art for the new ride does offer some hints about what we can expect from the first-ever Coco ride. The ride vehicle shown seems to indicate the new ride will be a water-themed boat ride that will take audiences on a grand musical tour of the Land of the Dead. Of course, we'll likely meet more than a few recognizable characters from the fan-favorite Pixar film along the way. The announcement was even ushered in by a performance from the dastardly Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), which is perhaps teasing we'll see the mischevious Disney villain make a return on the ride.

The announcement of the Coco ride came directly after Disney announced another boat ride will be coming to Disney's California Adventure, with this one being themed to the popular and beautiful Avatar saga (more specifically, Avatar: The Way of Water). The new original ride will be the centerpiece of a larger Avatar-themed land, which will give guests the chance to see the vibrant landscapes of Pandora like never before. Speaking of California Adventure, Disney also shared some long-awaited updates for "Avengers Campus", which is getting two new rides with Avengers: Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

'Coco' Has Become a Modern Animated Classic

Since its debut in 2017, Coco has endured a lasting legacy as one of Pixar's most acclaimed and successful films. Making nearly a billion dollars at the global box office, the heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking tale of Coco has been enjoyed by millions, and for good reason. The film follows a young boy named Miguel, who has a lifelong dream of becoming a world-famous musician despite his family's hatred of music. When Miguel plays the guitar of legendary singer Ernesto de la Cruz, the young boy is transported to the Land of the Dead. With the help of a good-hearted scoundrel named Héctor, Miguel needs to find a way back home or else he'll be trapped in the Land of the Dead forever.

Coco is streaming now on Disney+.

