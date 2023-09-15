The Big Picture Disney and Pixar film Coco returns to theaters for a limited run from September 15-28 to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.

In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the Academy Award-winning Disney and Pixar film Coco returns to theaters for a limited run from September 15-28. While Fandango initially announced this news earlier in the year, along with films like Toy Story and The Incredibles returning to theaters, the Pixar Twitter account shared an updated poster with the Disney 100 logo, announcing that tickets are now available.

The Lee Unkrich film starring Anthony Gonzalez and Gael García Bernal was a box office smash hit for Disney that grossed $814.3 million worldwide. Set around the Day of the Dead, the story centers around 12-year-old Miguel (Gonzalez), who has a love of music. The problem is that his family hates music, believing their ancestor Héctor (García Bernal) abandoned his family. Determined to prove them wrong, Miguel seeks answers, which accidentally lands him in the Land of the Dead. Miguel comes face to face with his ancestors in a race against time to get him back home before he vanishes from existence along with Héctor. Miguel also wishes to find Ernesto de la Cruz, played by Benjamin Bratt, who is a famous deceased musician with ties to his Héctor's past. Along the way, secrets are revealed, giving Miguel a deeper appreciation for his place in his family’s legacy.

A Love Letter To Mexican Culture

Coco was praised by critics and fans alike for its portrayal of Mexican culture and the detailed approach to Miguel’s world, both the living and the dead. Its release in Mexico was the biggest opening weekend for an original animated film, according to Deadline. With this re-release, it’s unclear if there will be screenings for the Spanish-language version of the film. The film won multiple awards, including 11 out of 13 Annie Awards nominations, a Golden Globe, and two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song “Remember Me,” written by the husband-and-wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Not the Only Chance to "Remember" a Classic Disney Film

In celebration of Disney 100, eight movies were announced to return to theaters from July through October. Along with Coco, Toy Story, and The Incredibles were Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Frozen, and Beauty and the Beast, all of which have already had their runs. Still to come are The Lion King, which will return to theaters from September 29-October 12, and Moana, which will run from October 13-26.

Coco will return to theaters for a limited time from September 15-28.