CODA’s record-breaking wins at the recent 94th Academy Awards have shown immediate results for Apple TV+. Variety cited a source close to the streamer as saying that CODA’s three Oscar wins on Sunday resulted in a 25% increase in “new viewers” on the service. The film itself also experienced a typical post-Oscar bump. While we used to observe this in the box office numbers of Best Picture winners, in CODA’s case, it’s a 300% increase in streaming viewership as compared to the week before.

The feel-good drama, directed by Siân Heder, won in each of its three nominated categories, including Best Picture. Troy Kotsur became the first male Deaf actor to win an Oscar—he won in the Best Supporting Actor category. Heder picked up an Academy Award for her adapted screenplay. CODA is the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to win Best Picture, and also the first film on a streaming service to win the top honor. Apple beat out Netflix for the top prize. Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was long considered a frontrunner in the awards race, before it was slowly but categorically overtaken by CODA. The world's leading streaming service had previously come close to winning Best Picture with Roma, at the 2019 ceremony.

Apple doesn’t reveal detailed viewership data, neither does it quantify, like Netflix, the number of minutes audiences spend on its titles. “New viewers” also doesn’t immediately make clear if they’re talking about new subscribers or just people who had dormant Apple TV+ subscriptions. The service is available for $4.99/month, with a free seven-day trial. Apple provides free memberships for three months to people who buy products like iPhones and Apple TV boxes.

At the Oscars, CODA beat out fellow nominees Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

Before its remarkable performance at the Academy Awards, CODA picked up key precursors at the SAGs, the WGAs and the PGAs. CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier. It premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize. It was acquired by Apple for a record $25 million, and released on the service in August. Besides Kotsur, the film also stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant. It tells the story of a teenage girl who wants nothing more than to find her own voice, as she grows up as the only hearing member of a Deaf family. Starting April, CODA will be re-released in 600 theaters nationwide, where it will play with open captions.

Apple is having a bit of a moment right now. Besides the success of CODA, the service also debuted The Afterparty, Severance and most recently, Pachinko, to excellent reviews.

