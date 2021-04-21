'CODA' broke the Sundance acquisition record this year when it was sold to Apple for $25 million.

CODA, the 2021 Sundance Festival hit, has finally received a release date. According to Marlee Martin, who plays Jackie - the mother of lead character Ruby (Emilia Jones) - CODA will be in theaters on August 13 and will also be available to watch on Apple TV+.

CODA was inspired by the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier and stars Jones as Ruby Rossi, who is a Child of Deaf Adults. Ruby is the only hearing person in her family, and a lifeline for her family to a world that is not built to be accessible for them. Ruby’s parents, played by Troy Kotsur and Matlin, and brother, Leo (Daniel Durant), all mean well though the burden often falls to Ruby as they struggle to run a fishing business that is falling on tough times.

Ruby is able to find growth and joy when she gets involved in the school choir, where she discovers a real talent. Ruby also develops a crush on Miles, played by Sing Street's Ferdia Walsh-Peelo. Ruby's life and passions soon begin to clash with the obligations she has with her family.

Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff reviewed the film back in January and praised director Siân Heder's use of “familiar genre assets to bolster the impact of something new.” Following the festival, Apple purchased the film for a whopping $25 million, which shattered all previous records for a Sundance purchase. Like 2020’s Sound of Metal, CODA is built around authentic casting with deaf actors playing deaf characters. Hopefully, like Sound of Metal before it, CODA can be part of a change in the industry to emphasize casting deaf actors in lead roles and giving them the room to play fully realized characters.

CODA comes to theaters and Apple TV+ on August 13.

