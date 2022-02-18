If you haven't had a chance to see Siân Heder's inspirational smash hit CODA, you're in luck. Per Deadline, Apple is re-releasing the Best Picture nominee for a limited theatrical run from February 25 through 27. The kicker here is that it's a completely free screening, making it the perfect opportunity to catch the film at long last so long as there's a theater near you. All screenings of the film will also be made accessible to the Deaf and hard of hearing with open captions.

This limited theater run will mostly come to major cities in the U.S. and London. Due to the shows being free, theaters will offer three showtimes per day with each acting on a first-come, first-serve model. Los Angeles theatergoers will get a special treat though if they go to one of the special screenings as Heder will be present for a live Q&A complete with ASL interpreters to accommodate all audience members into the event.

The moving tale follows 17-year-old Ruby Rossi, played by Emilia Jones in a career-defining performance, who lives in Massachusetts with her Deaf family, making her a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA). It's a classic coming-of-age story, albeit one that throws the unique curveball of having Ruby act as her family's guide while she tries to live her own life. Much of the strain of running the family's struggling fishing business often falls on Ruby due to her ability to hear and help her family along. She finds a place of her own in the world through her school choir and through a boy named Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo), for whom she develops feelings. Her obligation to help her family in a world not made for them ultimately gets in the way of the passion she has, creating a balancing act between her family and personal life.

CODA's story of becoming a Best Picture powerhouse is about as inspiring as the film itself. Released during 2021's virtual Sundance Film Festival and featuring a cast mostly made up of Deaf actors, the movie garnered universal praise from critics and ran the table in terms of awards, picking up the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize. Apple picked up the film for a record-breaking $25 million and brought it to theaters and homes internationally where it received similar acclaim, becoming a near-universal crowd pleaser. Collider's very own Perri Nemiroff agreed with those sentiments, saying "No matter the circumstance, we’re all constantly juggling obligations to friends, family and self. When CODA hits the right notes in that balancing act, it’s downright euphoric."

CODA then topped its Sundance performance by breaking ground as the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to earn a Best Picture nod. Troy Kotsur, who plays Ruby's father Frank, also became the first Deaf male actor to earn a nod for Best Supporting Actor in the show's history, further cementing the film's legacy as a beacon for Deaf actors. Heder also earned a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film.

The full cast of CODA includes Jones, Kotsur, and Walsh-Peelo alongside Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Amy Forsyth, and Kevin Chapman. With the announcement of a re-release, Apple's Head of Features Matt Dentler released a statement attesting to the impact of the film:

Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity. CODA does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of ‘CODA’ gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on.

Check out CODA in theaters again for free from February 25 through 27. The film is also streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

