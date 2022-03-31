Throughout the lead up to the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, two movies were the front-runners for Best Picture. The first, The Power of the Dog, an atmospheric, elliptical character drama about a malevolent cattle rancher at the twilight of the Old West, earned Jane Campion the Best Director Oscar. The second, CODA, a heartwarming dramedy about a hearing child of Deaf parents who balances her family with her musical ambitions, was the Best Picture winner.

For much of the race, The Power of the Dog was the firm favorite, a critical darling that garnered 12 Oscar nominations and won various important precursors. But in recent weeks, CODA has gained steam, with key guild wins and an Adapted Screenplay upset over Dog at the BAFTAs.

Image Via Netflix

And so a narrative formed, irresistible to voters and pundits alike: a true underdog story, the little indie that could, chugging along from Sundance to Oscar gold by charming seemingly everyone who watches it. Even its biggest fans admit that CODA follows a predictable narrative, and that it lacks the visual flair of some other nominees. But so what? CODA has Heart. It has Joy. It makes the audience Feel Good. And who could have a problem with that? A real jerk, that’s who.

CODA is by no means a bad film. It’s often formulaic, but at its best it’s a lovely, compelling, funny look at an unusual family. It features superb performances, especially from Oscar winner Troy Kotsur. While some members of the Deaf community object to a Deaf family relying so heavily on their hearing daughter, the film was clearly made with the best of intentions. And the scene where Frank Rossi (Kotsur) bonds with his daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones) by feeling her vocal cords vibrate as she sings is a moment of genuine beauty. It is, indeed, a feel-good movie.

RELATED: ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2022

But in order to unpack what’s troublesome about the “feel-good” narrative, it’s worth looking at it in the larger context of this awards season. CODA, as it happens, is not the first movie Oscar pundits (who are instrumental in shaping narratives and social media conversations) touted as the populist crowd-pleaser that would defeat Dog. First it was Belfast, then it was King Richard, then it was West Side Story. There was even a brief dalliance with Being the Ricardos. In every case, the argument was the same. They were movies with Heart and Joy! They would get audiences on their side! How could the Academy resist such feel-good movies? One came after the other, and all of them were defined as an alternative to Dog.

As with any other campaign, Oscar campaigns are run against one contender as often as they are for another. CODA’s team, like Belfast’s team and King Richard’s team, uses the feel-good narrative to set itself up as a foil to The Power of the Dog, drawing attention to the fact that Dog is not a conventional feel-good movie. On one level, this is fair enough — nobody could mistake Dog for Little Miss Sunshine — but there’s a passive-aggressive subtext to this messaging, which has been consistent throughout the season regardless of Dog’s foil. The implication is that Dog is a feel-bad movie: a cold, cerebral art house slog with no heart and no joy.

Image via See-Saw Films

What a lousy, reductive way to judge a film. The Power of the Dog is not a movie that makes a viewer stand up and cheer, but it’s rich, layered, and immaculately crafted. Every major character is multidimensional, and empathy is extended to everyone from neurotic Rose (Kirsten Dunst) to bullying Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch). Campion’s gift for composition, coupled with Ari Wegner’s vivid cinematography, lovingly captures every moment, from a bleeding hand braiding rope to a river of cattle flowing through golden sunlight. It’s obvious that everyone involved — the director, the actors, the camera crew, the production designer, the composer, the costumer — approached their work with the utmost care and passion. Does that not show heart? Is there no pleasure to be found in appreciating it?

It’s true that Dog is somewhat emotionally muted. Everyone in the movie is trying very hard to keep their true emotions hidden for as long as possible. But that doesn’t mean emotion isn’t there, it means that the movie doesn’t telegraph it. Time and again, Dog avoids obvious, predictable choices for its emotional moments. When Rose and her new husband George (Jesse Plemons) slow dance on the mountain vista, there’s no sweeping score to sell the romantic moment; when George tells Rose how good it feels not to be alone, he doesn’t whisper it to her romantically, but mumbles it inarticulately, almost in tears. And when gentle Rose becomes an alcoholic, she doesn’t turn into a violent, slurring menace; she’s childish, silly, and completely harmless, which is even sadder than the alternative. Campion said in a podcast that she “hates being manipulated,” and while all movies manipulate the audience to some degree, she does so more subtly than most — but no less effectively.

Image Via Apple TV+

CODA, on the other hand, is not subtle or shy about using familiar tropes and narratives. There’s a music audition plot and a save-the-family-business plot, and the film lets them play out exactly as expected. Of course Ruby isn’t going to give up on Berklee. Of course her family sneaks in to watch her audition. Of course she starts off hesitant, but blossoms into her full voice when she sees her family. Some have compared CODA to a Lifetime movie, and while that’s overly harsh, there’s an undeniable functionality to it. Every story beat is hit with Save the Cat!-style predictability, and the cinematography and score do precisely what’s expected of them. There are zero surprises in CODA.

Image via Vendôme Pictures

That said, this writer cried more than zero times while watching CODA, so it must be doing something right. And perhaps the presence of a deaf family can breathe life into an otherwise conventional plot. But why is this - this predictability, this sentimentality - what defines a “feel-good” movie? Why is cinematic comfort food considered the only way to get viewers to feel something? Why is it necessary for a movie to clang Pavlov’s bell around in the audience’s head until it triggers the desired response? And why is this somehow seen as a revolutionary burst of joy, rather than what Hollywood has sold for over a hundred years?

Roger Ebert once said that “no good movie is depressing.” He didn’t mean that there are no good movies with dark subjects or sad endings; he meant that a good movie will always leave the viewer fulfilled, no matter how dark or depressing it might be. With this in mind, maybe that truism can be tweaked a bit: “any good movie can be a feel-good movie.” While movies like The Power of the Dog may not be light or funny, their craft, vision, and execution can be just as satisfying — maybe even more satisfying — than typical crowd-pleasers.

Jane Campion Becomes Third Woman Ever to Win Best Director Oscar for 'The Power of the Dog'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Joe Hoeffner (23 Articles Published) More From Joe Hoeffner