The buzz around Siân Heder's Best Picture contending masterpiece CODA only continues to grow ahead of the 2022 Oscars. Thanks to a partnership between the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, Vendôme Pictures, and Pathé Films, it'll get to extend its reach to the world of musical theater. The landmark Deaf film will be adapted into a stage musical through Deaf West, Los Angeles' "artistic bridge between the Deaf and hearing worlds," in an experience that's sure to be as accessible and authentic as it is entertaining.

Led by Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, and Eugenio Derbez, CODA has earned widespread praise and award recognition for its authenticity in telling the heartwarming story of a Child of Deaf Adults with a cast of predominantly Deaf actors. It follows Ruby who serves as the lifeline for her family and their fishing business as its sole hearing member. As soon as she joins the school choir though, she discovers her talent for singing and forges a bond with her duet partner Miles. She considers attending a prestigious music school with a push from her strict but encouraging choirmaster, leaving her stuck between living out her own life and ambitions and helping her family get by.

For Matlin, Kotsur, and Durant, the team up with Deaf West puts them in familiar territory. All three have a history in performing at the theater, with Matlin and Durant both previously playing in a production of Spring Awakening. Kotsur, meanwhile, has a long career working with the Deaf theater, stemming all the way back to 1994. He's appeared in a myriad of productions under the Deaf West banner, including Of Mice and Men, A Streetcar Named Desire, Big River, and Cyrano. Bringing CODA to the theater only feels like a natural progression, giving the story back to the Deaf community through a company that's been integral to the careers of several of the film's prominent Deaf actors.

CODA was co-produced by PGA award-winning producers Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi of Vendôme along with Jerome Seydoux of Pathé Films. Both studios are out to stage directors, composers, and writers for the project along with Deaf West. The film has been a historic success, selling for a record $25 million bid to Apple out of Sundance and racking up a number of firsts for Deaf actors. It's the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to earn Best Film Ensemble at the SAG Awards and Kotsur became the first Deaf actor to score Best Supporting Actor wins at the SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Awards.

"We, with Pathé, have been humbled and honored to see the success of CODA from Sundance, through its premiere on Apple TV+ and awards buzz this season," Rousselet said regarding the partnership. "This is a timeless story that we’ve always believed in and knew would resonate with audiences far and wide. For this reason, we are looking forward to continuing our incredible journey and bringing this universal story to life from screen to stage. We are excited at the caliber of Broadway talent interested in collaborating with us on the project."

Deaf West's artistic director DJ Kurs also released a statement celebrating the adaptation and the opportunity to present the story in a new format for Deaf and hearing audiences alike:

In the movie there is a scene where the Deaf members of the Rossi family, confronted with an inaccessible school performance, take in Ruby’s song through the joy of others in the audience. This is an opportunity, then, to bring the story full circle by bringing it back to members of the Deaf community and by making the music accessible through our signed and sung live adaptation of the movie. It is in the mission of our organization to be the artistic bridge between the Deaf and hearing communities and we are truly excited and honored to embark on this live iteration of a story that brings together both sides of the aisle and addresses the ways that we move throughout the world.

CODA is currently streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. No timeline is currently available for the Deaf West production.

