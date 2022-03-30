Now you have another chance to catch the Academy Award winning film in select theaters across the US.

For those who are kicking themselves for not catching the Academy Award sweeping film, CODA while it was in theaters, fear not! After taking the Oscars by storm, collecting honors for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay, CODA will be making a theatrical comeback. Beginning this Friday, 600 lucky venues will be screening the cinematic masterpiece where it will appear with open captions. Of course, for those who wish to stay at home, the feature is currently available on its base platform of Apple TV+. Along with the film nabbing so many awards, Apple Studios had much to celebrate as it now has bragging rights as the first streaming service home to a Best Picture winner.

Centering around a family living in Gloucester, Massachusetts, CODA, or “child of deaf adults” focuses on 17-year-old daughter Ruby (Emilia Jones). In her family, Ruby is the only non-deaf member. A high school student, she begins every day by working with her parents and brother aboard the family’s fishing business. With a penchant for music, Ruby joins her school’s choir club only to discover that she’s a natural. When her love for the craft leads to not only discovering the possibility of a future in music but also a deeper connection with her duet partner, Ruby wonders if her dreams and personal life fit in with her family.

An absolute sensation, starring alongside Jones in the breakout film is Troy Kotsur, who took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, and Kevin Chapman. Writer Siân Heder was awarded the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the project which he based on the 2014 French-language film, La Famille Bélier.

Along with its wave of success at the Academy Awards, the feature also took home a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. CODA broke entertainment industry barriers with its featuring of an almost entirely Deaf cast. A celebrated standout performer, Kotsur’s landslide of wins marked the first time a deaf man has taken home the combination of an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a SAG Award, a Film Independent Spirit Award, and a Critics Choice Award.

A critically acclaimed masterpiece, we are happy to hear that CODA is getting another well-deserved day in the sun. With its incredibly engaging and well-adapted storyline paired with incredibly crafted characters played by award-winning talent, you won’t want to sleep on this film’s theatrical re-release.

CODA will be showing in select theaters starting April 1.

