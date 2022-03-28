CODA actor Troy Kotsur made history on Sunday, as he became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar. Released on Apple TV+ in August last year, CODA won in all three of its nominated categories, becoming the first streaming film and the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to win a Best Picture Oscar. Additionally, director Siân Heder won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In his acceptance speech, Kotsur thanked his father and gave a shout out to his CODA co-star Marlee Matlin, who wasn’t nominated. She holds the honor of being the first Deaf actor to win an Oscar, for Children of a Lesser God. Kotsur has said in interviews that watching her performance in that film gave him the confidence to become a professional actor. His pre-CODA career was limited to television guests spots and the occasional indie.

Kotsur edged out fellow nominees Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons (both nominated for The Power of the Dog), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos). Over the course of the awards season, he has won an Independent Spirit Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award. In CODA, he plays a Deaf fisherman struggling to communicate with his hearing daughter.

In his acceptance speech, delivered in American Sign Language, Kotsur joked that he almost taught President Joe Biden some swear words in ASL when they screened CODA at the White House, but was dissuaded from doing so by Matlin. In his own words:

"This is amazing to be here on this journey. I cannot believe I’m here. Thank you so much to all the members of the Academy for recognizing my work. It’s really amazing that our film CODA has reached out worldwide; it even reached all the way to the White House. And they invited the cast of CODA to visit and have a tour of the White House. We met our president, Joe, and Dr. Jill, and I was planning on teaching them some dirty sign language, but Marlee Matlin told me to behave myself. So don’t worry, Marlee; I won’t drop any F-bombs in my speech today. Instead, I really want to thank all of the wonderful Deaf theater stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor. Thank you."

He dedicated the award to the Deaf community, and thanking his dad, added:

"My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident, and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero."

CODA is a remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier. It premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize. It was acquired by Apple for a record $25 million. The film also stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez and Daniel Durant.

You can watch Kotsur's acceptance speech here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below:

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a Deaf family — a CODA, or “child of Deaf adults.” Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

