In a cinematic landscape long dominated by big-budget production companies and highly-marketed franchises, it can be difficult for indie flicks to find their slice of the financial pie. For the majority of the 21st Century, production companies and streaming platforms have controlled what we watch on our screens, with the rise of the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe making it almost impossible for smaller genre projects to get any major recognition. When small films do finally find a respectable audience, they often do so by playing on their low-budget nature, whether that be through narrative or genre. For example, some of the more successful small-budget movies of recent years have been found footage horrors, such as the 2022 release Barbarian, or gritty realistic dramas that thrive on their lack of exorbitant financial backing. It is then an even more impressive feat when a film of this nature can capture the attention of a global audience all whilst revolving around a narrative embedded within Hollywood's most expensive genre: Superhero science fiction. In 2016, a short film was released on YouTube with the intention of one day perhaps becoming a feature-length production, the first step on the journey that led to Code 8.

Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell had dreams of taking the project to the big screen but, unfortunately, had a lack of funding, so they turned to media-sharing platforms and fundraising campaigns to help. After their YouTube short film garnered a fair reception, there was enough interest to encourage many to donate to their Indiegogo fundraising campaign. With the target set at $200,000, their goal was smashed tenfold within a month, and, by the time the campaign page closed, they had reached a staggering $3.4 million. With interest at its peak, Code 8 was released in theaters in 2019 and, following a massively successful streaming run in April 2020, it became one of the most successful superhero films not based on an existing IP.

Of course, it wasn't long before plans for a sequel were announced. And now, with the sequel on the horizon and a cult following desperate to find out more, here is everything we know about Code 8: Part II... so far.

When and Where Is Code 8: Part II Being Released?

It was because of a majorly successful stint on Netflix in April 2020 that Code 8 originally drew the great audiences it sees today. After lasting over two weeks in the US Top 10 on Netflix, Code 8 found itself a cult fandom that has been dedicated to its world ever since. As a successful company who are responsible for countless hours of the world's best media, Netflix understandably picked up on the response to Code 8 and acted accordingly. Back in June 2021, Netflix announced they had acquired the sequel to Code 8 and would release it exclusively to their platform.

As for the release date, that's a bit disappointing. Unfortunately, and terribly frustratingly, Netflix hasn't yet announced the release date for the sequel. It is expected to release in 2023 with the film currently in post-production and fans will keep their fingers crossed hoping for some good news anytime now. In the meantime, Code 8 is still available for streaming on Netflix and if you haven't already, you can check it out with the following link:

Is There a Trailer for Code 8: Part II?

Unfortunately, no. We're yet to see a trailer for the film but with the project currently in post-production, it shouldn't be long before we see some footage from the movie. We will of course be bringing you the latest trailers as and when they're released but while you wait, you can watch the original Code 8 short film that started it all in the player above.

Who's In the Cast and Crew of Code 8: Part II?

Of course, just like many other sequels, a returning cast can be pivotal to the combined success of both films. Fans of the first movie fell in love with many of the central characters and will be desperate for them to return. Producers and founders of the original project, Robbie and Stephen Amell, return to play Connor Reed and Garrett respectively. Joining them is Alex Mallari Jr. (The Adam Project) who now plays a character called King (the actor played the role of Rainer in the original and we're not very sure how those two are related, if at all).

Joining the cast for Code 8: Part II are the likes of Natalie Liconti (In The Dark) who plays Maev, Jane Moffat (Mary Kills People) who plays June, Aaron Abrams (Hannibal) who plays Davis, Sammy Azero (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) as Tarak, and Sarena Parmer (How to be Indie) as Stephanie. Of course, this is only a sample of the great additional acting talent that the casting team has brought to Code 8: Part II. The full announced cast list includes Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Cirelli, Sirena Gulamgaus as Pav, Noorin Gulamgaus as Marcus, Mikayla SwamiNathan as Younger Pav, Altair Vincent as Stillman, Akiel Julien as Shane, Vivian Simms as Community Centre Kid, and Jessica Allen as Tamera.

Director Jeff Chan returns for the sequel and is also co-writing the script, alongside Jesse LaVercombe, Sherren Lee, and Chris Pare. The sequel is produced by Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Aaron Barnett, Jeff Chan, Joanna Coathup, Michael Davison, Steven Hoban, Brian Huynh, Shauna Jamison, Matthew Kariatsumari, Chris Pare, Amanda Pileggi, Tom Selenow, and Mark Smith, with cinematography by Marie Davignon and Film Editing by Matt Lyon.

So What Is Code 8: Part II About?

A great sequel has the job of, not just following the original, but enhancing it. Code 8 was such a great success due to its plot that there will be high expectations put on Jeff Chan, Jesse LaVercombe (Violation), and Sherren Lee's (Coroner) screenplay this time around. The official plot synopsis for Code 8: Part II reads as follows:

A teenage girl, fighting to get justice for her slain brother at the hands of corrupt police officers, becomes a target and enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner-in-crime. Together, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who will use every tool to prevent himself from being exposed.

This plot synopsis will likely excite fans, with its themes and style seemingly akin to the first film. Discussing questions of belonging and identity, the original gave the sci-fi action world a narrative rooted in the realities of many of those who watched it, a quality that stood out for viewers. It seems as if these themes will be tackled once again, making the announcement of the launch date more highly-anticipated than ever.