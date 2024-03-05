The Big Picture In Code 8: Part II , Connor faces a choice to rejoin Garrett's crew despite wanting to leave his criminal past behind.

The film centers on a corrupt police sergeant using robotic K9s to eliminate specials with superpowers, leading to a high-stakes showdown.

Pav's technokinesis and Connor's team-up with Garrett lead to a thrilling final sequence exposing corruption within the Lincoln City PD.

Director Jeff Chan has teamed up with Robbie Amell and his cousin, Stephen Amell, again with a sequel to 2019's successful sci-fi thriller, Code 8. In Code 8: Part II, Connor (Robbie Amell) has just been released from doing a five-year stint in prison after taking the rap for the misdeeds of others, including Garrett (Stephen Amell), who recruited him to be part of his crew who use their superpowers to break the law. Chan doesn't waste any time reuniting the two as Garrett is waiting for Connor as he walks out of jail. Garrett has climbed the criminal ladder within the fictional Lincoln City and has become the boss of his own crew and wants Connor to rejoin the group, so they can rule the streets together. Initially, Connor tells Garrett to forget it as he has already done enough time for the crimes of other people, but soon their paths cross again despite Connor's best efforts to stay away from the malfeasance Garrett is involved in.

Code 8: Part II Follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who doesn't want to be. Release Date February 28, 2024 Director Jeff Chan Cast Robbie Amell , Stephen Amell , Jean Yoon , Aaron Abrams Main Genre Sci-Fi Runtime 100 minutes Streaming Service Netflix

What Is the 'Code 8' Franchise About?

Within Lincoln City, 4% of the population is superpowered. The other 96% are wary of these unique people, as are the police who rule over the city with an iron fist. They deploy dozens of drones that are charged with catching criminals, specifically the kind that have special abilities. Connor is an "electric" meaning he has the power of electrokinesis, which allows him to generate large amounts of electricity and electromagnetic pulses that can do serious damage. He is an antihero who is constantly trying to do the right thing and fit into society the best he can. He even chooses to mop floors at a local community center for kids to stay away from the criminal element.

Garrett has the useful power of telekinesis, which allows him to move things with his mind and his extended hands. In the second installment of the franchise, a crooked police sergeant named Kingston or "King" (Alex Mallari Jr.) is using a new program that involves the deployment of robotic K9s that are programmed to further police and secure the citizens of Lincoln City. Only he is using the technology to both extort local crime bosses like Garrett and kill the specials with an overdose of a substance called "Psyke", which is a marrow taken from the bodies of people with superpowers and has an effect similar to opiates.

Connor, Pav, and Garrett Fight a Corrupt Cop in 'Code 8: Part II'

Close

While working to expose Sergeant Kingston, Connor meets and befriends a powerful teenage Transducer named Pavani "Pav" (Sirena Gulamgaus) who is the younger sister of a Tarak (Sammy Azero) who has the power of camouflage and was killed by one of Kingston's rogue K9 robotic dogs with an overdose injection of the street drug Psyke. Her rare power of technokinesis will serve them well in the end as she can control technology with her mind. But in the meantime, Connor tries to convince Pav that she needs to erase the memory of her brother's death as it would expose King and the LCPD, which endangers her life and the lucrative relationship between Garrett and Sergeant Kingston. But Pav refuses to let go of the memories of her beloved older brother. When Garrett shows up at Kingston's house posing as a cop buddy of Kingston's to his wife and tells him that he has the proof to expose his plan to use the K9 units to eliminate the specials, it accomplishes two things. First, it makes Kingston expose the telekinetic powers that he's been hiding, and it also sets the stage for an action-packed closing sequence that will require all the powers of Connor, Pav, and Garrett.

Garrett is an unscrupulous man who will do anything to keep his drug business profitable. But, he is not as ruthless and corrupt as Sergeant King. He thinks he finally has the upper hand on Sergent King when he comes into possession of data from the K9 unit that carried out the overdose murder of Tarak. The final scenes take place in a Monument Hill area apartment building where Garrett betrays Connor and Pav and uses the robotic dog's info to protect himself. As he is doing this, Kingston and the entire LCPD are assembling outside the building to arrest Garrett, Connor, and Pav. Garrett again tries to renegotiate his split with Kingston using the data as leverage. But he doesn't expect Kingston to stab him, and he falls to the ground bleeding out. As Garrett lies dying, Kingston, a K9 unit, and a SWAT team enter the building with orders to take the head of the K9 robot, which has the damning evidence. The SWAT team fires nonlethal sandbags to try and neutralize the specials in Garret's crew, but they escape the room still in possession of the head. Connor and Pav are left running on their own.

What Happens in the Final Moments of 'Code 8: Part II'?

Image via Netflix

As Connor tries to defend Pav against a rogue K9 unit that is trying to kill them, he tells Pav to run. Connor thinks he has crashed the dog with a powerful electromagnetic pulse, but the unit revives itself and injects Connor with a lethal dose of Psyke. But before the full dose can be administered, Pav arrives to save the day. She places her hand on the dog's head, jamming its programmed instructions just before Connor dies. When Kingston's henchman Officer Cirelli (Moe Jeudy-Lamour) shows up in an elevator with another K9 unit to kill them, Pav controls the dog in her hand and programs it to run directly at the other unit which is racing quickly down the hall toward them. They collide and the K9 unit she is controlling destroys the other one. The powerful teen's eyes are glowing red as she sends the K9 running toward Cirelli, incapacitating him. We then see that Pav has suffered a serious stomach wound that is bleeding out.

Connor carries Pav out of the building where the LCPD barks at him to get on the ground. He gently lays Pav down and a K9 unit is sent toward Connor. This time he is saved by Garrett, who uses his telekinesis to implode the K9. Pav plays the incriminating video on the air across the city and Kingston is shown to be a corrupt cop. Kingston emerges and draws his firearm, only to be neutralized by Garrett again, forcing Kingston to point his weapon at his head. He succumbs and is arrested by LCPD on the spot. The final sequence of the movie shows Connor back at his job at the community center that is now thriving. He meets Pav and hugs her. Kingston is shown on TV exposed as a corrupt cop. The final scene shows Garrett knowingly watching as the reporter speaks of a large amount of money donated to regulate Lincoln City PD. He has given some if not all of his drug money up for the good of the people.

Code 8 Part II is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

