Netflix's third annual Geeked Week is officially underway, running through Sunday, November 12. The yearly event centers on original content from the streamer, bringing behind-the-scenes exclusives, first looks, updates, and more to audiences for existing and upcoming projects. Today, the streamer unveiled the first teaser art for the upcoming sequel to Code 8, entitled Code 8 Part II. Part II will debut exclusively on Netflix.

Code 8 first debuted in 2019, starring cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell. In it, Robbie plays Connor, a super-powered man desperate to earn money for his dying mother — through whatever means necessary. So, when Stephen's character, Garrett, offers a job worth a decent amount of pay, Connor accepts, soon falling in with Garrett and his group of criminals to help pay for his mother's medical funds. However, the more jobs Connor takes, the more things go awry as tension escalates between Garrett's crew and a drug lord named Marcus (Greg Bryk).

Code 8 Part II picks up following the events of the first movie. Connor now works as a janitor at a community center, distancing himself from Garrett and wanting to avoid trouble, especially now that his mother has passed. That doesn't last for long when a 14-year-old named Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) tries to escape corrupt police officers after investigating the wrongful death of her brother. With no other options, Connor re-teams with Garrett to help the young teen, even if it means placing trust in someone who ruined Connor's life.

Who Returns for 'Code 8 Part II' and Who Is Joining the Cast?

Image via Netflix

Code 8 Part II features a handful of returning cast members from Code 8, along with some new faces. Both Amells reprise their respective roles as Connor and Garrett for the sequel. Aaron Abrams returns as Davis and Alex Mallari Jr. returns to play Sergeant King. Along with Gulamgaus (Transplant, Chapelwaite), Jean Yoon also stars in Part II as Mina. Yoon is previously known for starring in Netflix's Kim's Convenience, with other credits such as Transplant, The Horror of Dolores Roach, Peg+Cat, Orphan Black, and more.

Code 8 Part II is coming to Netflix sometime in 2024, with an official release date yet to be announced. Check out the new teaser art below and stay tuned at Collider for more updates on the sequel.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix Code 8: Part II In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant. Director Jeff Chan Cast Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Jean Yoon, Aaron Abrams Genres Sci-Fi Where to watch Netflix

Watch Code 8 on Netflix