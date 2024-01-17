The Big Picture Code 8 Part II is arriving on Netflix next month, continuing the story of Connor and Garrett in a society where people with superpowers face discrimination.

Connor now works as a janitor and keeps his distance from Garrett, but he is forced to seek his help when a 14-year-old girl needs to escape a corrupt police sergeant.

The new images from the sequel showcase the gritty landscape and reintroduce the powers of the characters, as well as highlighting the presence of robotic K9s that make things more difficult for them.

After over two years of waiting, Code 8 Part II is finally arriving on Netflix next month. Today, the streamer announced that the Code 8 sequel will premiere February 28. Part II picks up in the aftermath of the first movie, once more centering on Connor (Robbie Amell) and Garrett (Stephen Amell) as they join forces again. Along with the release date, Netflix shared a handful of new images teasing a bit more of what to expect.

Code 8 was first released in 2019, introducing audiences to another society in which people with superpowers exist. However, rather than becoming beacons of hope, those with powers faced discrimination and lived under their non-powered counterparts. So, when Garrett recruits Connor for a job, he sees it as a chance to make better money to help his ailing mother. At the end, Connor decides to turn himself in to atone for his crimes. Heading into Part II, he now works as a janitor at a community center, keeping his head down and maintaining distance from Garrett and his crew. His peace doesn't last long when a 14-year-old named Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) must escape from a corrupt police sergeant (Alex Mallari Jr.), and Connor is forced to turn to Garrett for help.

The newest images showcase the gritty landscape of Code 8 Part II, bringing audiences back into the tense society. The images feature both Amells, with Robbie gaining the spotlight as Connor pursues his missions. One photo reintroduces his powers as he shoots electricity at something or someone out of frame. Additionally, viewers get another look at Connor and Garrett's next meeting about Pav, who seems rightfully dejected in another image given her circumstances. The remaining images reiterate the police presence in Code 8 Part II, highlighting the department's recently launched robotic K9's that will only make things more difficult for Connor and Garrett.

Who Else Worked on 'Code 8 Part II'?

Code 8 scribes Chris Paré and Jeff Chan returned to pen the Code 8 Part II screenplay, along with Murdoch Mysteries alums Sherren Lee and Jesse Lavercombe. Chan also directed and produced, with Paré, Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, and Steven Hoban (The Peripheral) as producers. Collective Pictures produced. Alongside the aforementioned cast, Aaron Abrams (NBC's Hannibal) returns for the sequel, with Jean Yoon (Kim's Convenience) joining.

Code 8 Part II premieres February 28 only on Netflix. Check out the teaser trailer below:

Code 8: Part II In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant. Director Jeff Chan Cast Robbie Amell , Stephen Amell , Jean Yoon , Aaron Abrams Where to watch Netflix

