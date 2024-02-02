The Big Picture Code 8 Part II picks up five years after the events of the first movie, with Connor reuniting with Garrett to help a teenage girl in need.

Code 8 Part II is just around the corner, the long-awaited sequel to Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell's 2019 feature Code 8. Since November 2023, Netflix has been gradually unveiling new looks at the sequel, releasing the first teaser during its annual Geeked Week event. Additionally, audiences have gained a little deeper look at what to expect from the movie via its official poster and a handful of other images. Today, Collider is excited to exclusively debut the official trailer ahead of Code 8 Part II's release on February 28.

Directed by Jeff Chan from his and Chris Paré's screenplay, Code 8 is set in a society where some people have superpowers and others don't. However, those with powers face harsher lives, relegated to the sidelines as forced outcasts. On top of that, they face added discrimination from the technologically advanced police force. Robbie Amell plays Connor, a powered man struggling to keep himself and his sick mother financially afloat. So, to make some fast money, Connor falls in with Garrett (Stephen Amell) and his group of criminals, of course leading to negative consequences. Code 8 Part II picks up five years after Connor has been released from jail following his previous activities. He tries to keep his head down, but when a teenage girl becomes entangled with a corrupt police sergeant, Connor must reunite with Garrett to help her.

The newest trailer offers a greater look at how Code 8's fallout has changed Connor, who is now more firm in what he expects from Garrett. Not only does Connor cash in his favor, but he also points out the flaw in Garrett's beliefs to convince him to help with the girl, Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus). This time around, it also seems that Connor and Garrett will be on more level ground with each other, as the trailer reveals more about the increased police presence in the city causing more strife, especially due to new tech additions. Meanwhile, as they and Pav try to escape, the trailer teases that Pav has some powers of her own and could be an important asset to Connor and Garrett. Watch the trailer below.

Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, and Jeff Chan Were Glad to Work with Netflix

During MegaCon Orlando, the Amells and Chan spoke with Collider's Maggie Lovitt about Code 8 Part II and what to expect from the sequel. After watching the trailer, they shared their excitement about the general look of the movie, specifically its visual effects and how the crew helped build up the world. Robbie said, "We always have all the faith in the world in Jeff and in the visual effects company, because they're friends, and we know how talented they are." For him, it felt "grounded," because "the robots look unreal, the dog looks amazing, the powers look fantastic." Stephen added that, since he knows what happens, much of "the good stuff" didn't wind up in the trailer, "which is always a good sign." Chan was also happy with how Netflix helped to showcase the movie in just the right way: "I think when you make a movie, you hope that the tone is captured in the trailer, and I just think, working with Netflix — they did just such a great job, capturing that tone. And also, I really like that there wasn’t a trailer before the trailer," with clips shown before the actual trailer starts.

With a sequel, the characters undergo changes, which meant that the Amells' and Chan's approach to the characters had to adjust, too. This time around, they were able to pull from what they already established, building upon different character traits while also remaining true to their voices. For Stephen, those elements came in acting out scenes that would later have visual effects,

"There’s a big feeling out process in Part 1. I remember, some of the — you know, the first scene we shot was in a diner, but then we went almost immediately to when I'm training Robbie to use his powers. So, Jeff’s talking to me, and he’s like ‘Alright, so you’re gonna take a light bulb from over there, and you’re gonna [take it] to Robbie.’ And I go, ‘Okay, how?’ So, you have to have a lot of faith in the first movie — especially when I'm using my powers in a very sort of aggressive way — that the VFX and the post-production [is] all going to make it look cool. Because at the time that you're doing it, you feel like an idiot. And going into the second movie, I had a visual reference in my head. And so I think that made it easier."

Meanwhile, Robbie praised Chan and Paré for capturing his and Stephen's voices in the screenplay, saying "They’re so good at writing for us and for our strengths, and it takes the nerves out of it. I’m never scared to read the script or worried [about] how it’s going to be, I’m just excited to see where we’re going next." Chan echoed the sentiment, also noting that "It's easy to kind of understand the voices and then the characters." Naturally, they wanted to have a continuation of Code 8, which was something Chan and Paré tried to stay aware of. As Chan explained:

"We wanted this to build on what happened in the first film. At the same time, we were very conscious of crafting a story where, even if you hadn't seen it, you could drop in and understand what the characters were about and what they wanted. And I think that was a conscious decision of crafted the story. We wanted to build on Part 1, we wanted to respect and honor it, but also this is kind of a new story in a way. Where we kind of wanted a new [interpretation] of it."

The trio expressed their gratitude for being able to release Code 8 Part II on Netflix, with Stephen noting how "special" it is that Code 8 — a crowdfunded feature — went from "video on demand, and then to have Netflix take interest? And then for them to come in and make this a proper Netflix movie when it wasn't their original property? It's very rare. Very lucky, and I'm very conscious of that." Additionally, though Netflix's Tiger King snagged the number one title spot at the time of Code 8's release on Netflix, it was still the most-watched movie. But for Robbie, it was still a special occasion.

"Some real juggernaut timing on 'Tiger King’s part. But we were [the] number one movie, which was really cool, and really special for all of us. I remember the morning that we hit number one, we were all just texting and calling each other and taking photos in front of our TVs. And that was so cool. So now for Part 2, for Netflix to come in and in such a big way, and support us, and still let us do it the way we made the first one and trust us, that was awesome."

Finally, the group acknowledged how Code 8 Part II has "a company feel" to it because of Netflix. However, Chan was glad that he, the Amells, and the rest of the team were able to have a "student film" experience "in the best way possible," thanks to Netflix's general support: "Somehow having Robbie, Steve, Chris, the rest of the team believe in this idea, in this production, we actually got the experience that. Hats off to Netflix for recognizing that, recognizing the fans, recognizing how we made the movie, and encouraging it. You can even see it now, in terms of the way they’re messaging this film out there and sharing it with the world. You know, that's really special."

Code 8 Part II premieres February 28 on Netflix.

Code 8: Part II Follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who doesn't want to be. Release Date February 28, 2024 Director Jeff Chan Cast Robbie Amell , Stephen Amell , Jean Yoon , Aaron Abrams Runtime 100 minutes Writers Chris Pare , Jeff Chan , Sherren Lee , Jesse LaVercombe , Colin Chichakly Where to watch Netflix

