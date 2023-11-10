The Big Picture Code 8 Part II, starring Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell, promises action-packed sequences with Connor and Garrett as they embark on their next mission, utilizing their powers to take on obstacles including the police force and robots.

Connor's electric powers are no longer a secret, and he has become even more powerful since the first movie, unleashing his abilities on his enemies with relative ease.

Garrett, although a dangerous criminal, plans to team up with Connor to "do big things together," indicating an intriguing dynamic between the two characters in the sequel.

Netflix's third annual Geeked Week event is winding down, heading into its final few days before wrapping up on Sunday, November 12. The yearly event spotlights original television and movie content from the streamer, offering first-look images and trailers, behind-the-scenes exclusives, updates on new and returning projects, and more. Today, the streamer shared the first teaser for Code 8 sequel Code 8 Part II, a couple of days after the first poster was released.

Code 8 is set in a super-powered society, in which 4% of the population have powers with no discernible origin. As such, anyone with powers must register with the city if they want to go about their lives relatively unbothered by others. However, the powered still face prejudice from others, including the police force, who now use specialized robots to detect and keep the powered under their control. The movie released as a feature in 2019 following a successful Kickstarter campaign and eventually found its audience thanks to a Netflix release. It was fairly well-received by viewers, garnering an 81% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 61% audience score.

Code 8 Part II picks up some time after the events of Code 8. Connor (Robbie Amell) now works as a janitor following his release from prison and his mother's death. Despite finally getting distance from Garrett (Stephen Amell) and his band of criminals, Connor becomes involved with the group once more to help a teenage girl named Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) escape a corrupt police sergeant. Aaron Abrams, Alex Mallari Jr., and Jean Yoon also star in the sequel written and directed by Jeff Chan.

What Else to Expect From 'Code 8 Part II'

Based on the teaser, Code 8 Part II already promises its own healthy dose of action as Connor and Garrett pursue their next mission. Now that Connor's electric powers are no longer secret, he continues to unleash them on his enemies, and it seems he's only become more powerful since the first movie. While the police force is once more a major obstacle for the pair, they still fight back with relative ease, even if it's just putting a few robots here and there out of commission. Additionally, Garrett is still a dangerous criminal, but he thinks that, soon enough, he and Connor will "do big things together."

Code 8 Part II premieres sometime in 2024 only on Netflix. Watch the teaser above.

Image via Netflix Code 8: Part II In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant. Director Jeff Chan Cast Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Jean Yoon, Aaron Abrams Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Sci-Fi Where to watch Netflix

