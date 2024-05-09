The hit anime franchise Code Geass is all set to release its latest, highly anticipated installment, the four-part movie event Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture. Premiering in theaters in Japan and on streaming in the US, the new film series is set in the same alternative continuity as the previous movies Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. In case you are new to the franchise, Code Geass started out as a critically acclaimed anime series that premiered in 2006 and ran for 50 episodes across two seasons. The franchise is set in an alternative Earth that’s similar to the world of George Orwell’s 1984 and primarily follows an exiled prince who receives a supernatural power called a “geass” that allows him to command people to do whatever he wants. Using this ability, he leads a rebellion against his father and his empire. Rozé of the Recapture is the first new original entry in the franchise not directly connected to the show after 2018’s Akito the Exiled: To Beloved One. A sequel to Re;surrection, the new films focus on two mercenary brothers on a rescue mission.

The film’s plot kicks off with the capture of Sakuya Sumeragi, the daughter of the deceased lord of Hokkaido. In Rozé of the Recapture, mercenaries Ash and Rozé are commissioned by the Japanese resistance group the Seven Shining Stars to take on the might of the Neo-Britannian empire and their Einberg Knights to rescue Sakuya Sumeragi.

As the four-part film is set to hit the screen this May, read on to find out everything we know about Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture, including its plot, trailer, cast, characters, and more.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006)

When Is 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture' Coming Out?

Similar to the Lelouch of the Rebellion compilation film, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will be split into multiple parts, which will be released on a monthly basis. Part 1 of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will launch on Disney+ on May 10, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 7, Part 3 on July 5, and lastly Part 4 on August 2.

Where Can You Watch 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture'?

As mentioned above, fans in the US can watch Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture exclusively on Disney+. All four parts of the film will be screened in theaters in Japan. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will also be released through Disney+’s Star content hub in other countries. If you’d like a refresher on the franchise before the release of Rozé of the Recapture, the original anime series and the previous films Lelouch of the Rebellion and Lelouch of the Re;surrection are currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Is There a Trailer for 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture'?

Along with the release dates, the first trailer for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture was also revealed during Bandai Namco Group's booth stage event at AnimeJapan 2024. The video shows the titular character Rozé and his brother Ash as well as a number of other new characters. The trailer also teases some exciting mecha battles, previewing the brothers’ Knightmare Frame, the giant mecha robots that are a mainstay of the franchise. While the franchise has always had a darker tone, it looks like Rozé of the Recapture is going all in on the horrors of war with the trailer showing a scene of civilians being gunned down in the streets. The trailer also previews Rozé of the Recapture’s ending song "Roze (Prod.Teddyloid)" by Hikari Mitsushima.

What Is 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture' About?

The official synopsis for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture reads as follows:

In the year Kouwa 7, in the former Hokkaido block of the United States of Japan occupied by the Neo-Britannian Empire, there were mercenary brothers known as the 'Nanashi Mercenaries.' The elder brother, Ash, possesses extremely superior athletic ability and advanced piloting skills for the Knightmare Frame, while the younger brother, Roze, is intelligent and in charge of information gathering and operational command. The 100th emperor of Britannia, Charis al Britannia, who had repelled the Black Knights' liberation operation for four years with the impregnable energy barrier known as the Citumpe Barrier, together with Noland and the other Einberg Knights, are about to plunge the world into chaos once again.

How Many Parts Are There in 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture'?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is being released in four parts, each coming out a month apart. A similar release strategy was used for the first compilation film Lelouch of the Rebellion, which was split into three parts called Initiation, Transgression, and Glorification. Unlike Lelouch of the Rebellion, Rozé of the Recapture’s four parts don’t have individual titles, presumably because it’s all one continuous story as opposed to separate arcs. So, you could either catch each new part of Rozé of the Recapture as it is released or wait until the last part is out and watch all four together to get the full picture in one go.

Who Stars in 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture'?

Per Anime News Network, the voice cast of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture has been revealed with Kōhei Amasaki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway) as the title character Rozé and Makoto Furukawa (One-Punch Man) as his more athletic and battle-ready brother Ash, with Reina Ueda (Pokémon: Sun & Moon) as Sakuya. The main antagonists, the Einberg Knights, are led by Hiroki Yasumoto (Bleach) as the White King Noland, who established the Neo-Britannian Empire, reporting directly to the figurehead emperor Charis al Britannia (Kana Ichinose). The Einberg Knights are split into six Weissritter (White) and six Schwarzritter (Black).

The cast members voicing the Einberg Knights are Nao Tōyama (Assassination Classroom) as the White Queen, Catherine; Yumi Uchiyama (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) as the Black Queen, Nala; Daisuke Hirakawa (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) as the White Bishop, Stanley; Yasuyuki Kase (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) as the Black Bishop, Walter; Masaaki Mizunaka (Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku-hen) as the White Rook, Divock; Hiroyuki Yoshino (Inazuma Eleven) as the Black Rook, Kristoff; Ryota Ohsaka (The Devil Is a Part-Timer) as the White Knight, Heath; Sōma Saitō (Akame ga Kill) as the Black Knight, Arnold; Hirofumi Nojima (Hunter x Hunter) as the White Pawn, Greed; and Yūki Ono (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable) as the Black Pawn, Gran.

Other cast members featured in Rozé of the Recapture include Takaya Kuroda as Kensei Kuroto, Katsuyuki Konishi as Isao Monobe, Miyu Tomita as Haruka Rutaka, Shōya Chiba as Tomo'omi Oda, Taito Ban as Shōta Munemori, Riho Sugiyama as Yōko Araki, Anzu Haruno as Yūri Sano, Hayato Fujii as Sanshirō Tomi, Yutaka Aoyama as Tokio Iwamoto, Kanehira Yamamoto as Shirō Sazanami, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Kaoru Shizuka, Yuka Terasaki as Natalia Luxembourg, Haruka Shiraishi as Mei Ema, and Masashi Nogawa as Vallen Stark.

Who Is Making 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture'?

The Code Geass franchise was created by Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi for Sunrise, now Bandai Namco Filmworks. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks, with Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Sacred Seven) directing the film and Noboru Kimura (Princess Principal: Crown Handler) writing the script. Jin Aketagawa (Golden Kamuy) is the sound director, Hiroyuki Chiba (InuYasha: The Final Act) is the director of photography and Kumiko Sakamoto (My Hero Academia) serves as the editor.

The character designs for Rozé of the Recapture are by Takahiro Kimura and Shuichi Shimamura, based on original character designs by CLAMP. The Knightmare Frames, the franchise’s iconic mechas, are designed by Junichi Akutsu (Code Geass). The film’s mechanical designs are by Satoshi Shigeta (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed), art direction is by Kazuhiro Obata (Long Riders), and color design is by Ami Kutsuna (Garo -Vanishing Line-) and Yuichi Kuboki (The World God Only Knows). Takahiro Kimura, Satoshi Shigeta, and Shuichi Shimamura are also credited as main animators alongside Seiichi Nakatani and Takashi Hashimoto. Rozé of the Recapture’s 3DCG animation is by Shūji Shinoda via Buemon.

Who’s Making the Music of 'Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture'?

The music for Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is composed by Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell). The anime’s opening theme song is “Running in My Head” by MIYAVI, whose previous work includes the song "Snakes", featured on the soundtrack of the Netflix animated series Arcane. The ending theme (featured in the trailer) is "Roze (Prod.Teddyloid)" by Hikari Mitsushima.