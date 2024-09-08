Say what you will about Sword Art Online, but the concept of people getting trapped in a video game and traversing through the virtual world is intriguing. This isn't to say that the anime doesn't have its problems, specifically with problematic plot points such as sexual assault. It absolutely does. There were some enjoyable parts of the show before its controversy, though. The whole point of Sword Art Online is that Kirito, Asuna, and other players are trapped in the virtual world of Sword Art Online. In order to escape back into the real world, they have to beat all 100 levels of the game and defeat the final boss. There is one catch: if they die in the game, their bodies in the real world die as well.

Back in the early 2000s, there were a children's show on Cartoon Network with a concept similar to that of Sword Art Online. The only major difference is that the main characters can freely travel back and forth from the real world to the virtual one. Still, if they were to lose their life points in this virtual reality, then they could never rematerialize into reality. This was a French anime-inspired show back in 2003 (2004 in the US) that is still held as being one of the greatest sci-fi cartoons today. That show is called Code Lyoko.

What is 'Code Lyoko' About?

While the two shows have some similarities, Sword Art Online has many virtual worlds, while Code Lyoko has one. Although targeted towards children, viewers of all ages can easily enjoy this series. Code Lyoko was created by Thomas Romain and Tania Palumbo. It started as a short film called Les enfants font leur cinema (The Children Make Their Movies) before it was adapted into Garage Kids, then into what's known today as Code Lyoko. The premise of Code Lyoko centers around a group of five (later six) teenagers who travel to the virtual world of Lyoko to fight against the malevolent AI known as X.A.N.A. These teenagers (Jeremy, Aelita, Yumi, Ulrich, and Odd) went through many obstacles to achieve this goal and save the world.

Each member of Code Lyoko's Lyoko Warriors has a key component in defeating this evil AI. Jeremy is the big brain of the operation, as he is one of the few members who can operate the Supercomputer that directly links to Lyoko. Aelita, who was originally trapped on Lyoko, has the power to create things like platforms. She later learns how to make energy fields as a weapon. Then there's Yumi, who uses Tessen fans as her weapons in Lyoko. Ulrich, the more reserved member, fights with katanas, uses supersprint, and can triplicate himself. Finally, there's Odd, whose main weapon is laser arrows and has the reflexes of a cat. Each character's weapons and abilities correspond with their personality, ethnicity, or both, which makes them all the more interesting.

The Balance of 2D and 3D in 'Code Lyoko'

What makes Code Lyoko so unique compared to other animated shows in the early 2000s era was the balance of 2D and 3D style animations. It was a risky move, but in the end, the show executed it beautifully. The real world is animated in the 2D style. With the show being anime-inspired, specifically by Japanese anime director Koji Morimoto's animation style, viewers get the best of both worlds out of a children's cartoon. The animation is not overly exaggerated with character movement and expressions. The color scheme of the real world is admittedly dull compared to Lyoko. However, it harmonizes nicely with the vivid 3D animation style.

The world of Lyoko is entirely in 3D CGI animation. The general animation, character design, and landscapes are reminiscent of sci-fi video games like Metroid. The animation pops with bright colors in the outfits and landscape. The quality of the CGI developed better over time while staying in its particular style. Lyoko is divided into five sectors: forest, mountains, desert, ice, and the later discovered Sector 5, which is the center of the virtual world. It connects the other four sectors to the Heart of Lyoko. Instead of the characters traversing through levels like in Sword Art Online, these sectors are all one level. Aelita and the others can access the other sectors by traveling through a specific Way Tower. New and old fans can certainly get Sword Art Online vibes from Code Lyoko, especially from the video games.

'Code Lyoko's' Top Tier Sci-Fi and Characterization

The sci-fi elements of Code Lyoko don't just fall on the traverse between the real world and Lyoko. Some disasters that X.A.N.A. creates or takes control of are reminiscent of past sci-fi films and anime. The Matrix, according to Romain, had an "enormous influence" on the pilot episode of Code Lyoko, specifically because of the dystopian universe and similar concepts and ideas during the show's development. It's easy to see that the film continued to be a big inspiration for the rest of the show. The action sequences in Lyoko (and even in reality) take away from some of the show's realism, which vibes well with world-building. The dangerous monsters that X.A.N.A. creates are inspired by the creatures in Evangelion. There's even an episode where X.A.N.A. takes control of an alien puppet that looks like the xenomorph from the Alien franchise. These little nods to past sci-fi movies and shows help ground current and new fans of the show. It's easier to like a series if the viewer recognizes something they've seen before.

Just like the perfect balance of 2D and 3D animation, Code Lyoko balances the sci-fi action with the character arcs. After all, the Lyoko Warriors are still just kids going about their daily lives. Each character has their own coming-of-age story arc as they discover more about themselves and one another. Ulrich and Yumi have feelings for one another that they don't fully comprehend yet. They also have their share of family issues. Aelita struggles to find her place in the school and her friend group. Odd is a bright kid who doesn't get the best grades. Jeremy can't let himself relax from his schoolwork. Even the side characters have great character development throughout the show. The relatability of these characters makes them feel more real, and the audience wants to root for their success.

Code Lyoko was one of the most popular kids shows back in the day, rarely breaking away from being in the top five. Season 1 did have a slightly rocky start with some repeated animation and a slow plot build, but it worked out in the creator's favor. The plot, animation quality, and action only went up in quality. This show has shaped many sci-fi-loving kids all the way into adulthood. Code Lyoko holds a special place in those adults' hearts today. It's a great way to steer into other animated sci-fi shows like Sword Art Online. Still, who could forget that kick-ass opening theme?

Code Lyoko A group of teenagers discovers a virtual world called Lyoko and its supercomputer, hidden in an abandoned factory. They must battle the malevolent AI, X.A.N.A., who threatens both the virtual world and reality. Together, they undertake digital missions, fight monsters, and protect their world from X.A.N.A.'s attacks.



Release Date September 3, 2003 Cast Raphaëlle Lubansu , Géraldine Frippiat , Marie-Line Landerwijn , Sophie Landresse , Carole Baillien , Mathieu Moreau , David Gasman Main Genre Animation Creator(s) Thomas Romain , Tania Palumbo

