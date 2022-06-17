Screen Media Films has just released the official trailer for the upcoming Antonio Banderas-led action movie Code Name Banshee. The film will tell the story of a now hidden former government assassin who is found by his old protégé and is told that he has a bounty on his head. Jaime King (Black Summer), Tommy Flanagan (Westworld), and Catherine Davis (Run Hide Fight) round out the rest of the cast.

The official trailer for Code Name Banshee is chock-full of bits and pieces of frenetic action sequences that are bound to please many fans of the genre. The trailer begins with Banshee (King) visiting her old mentor Caleb (Banderas). They both pull guns on each other at first, but put them down to discuss how Banshee found Caleb. It is shown in a brief violent action sequence that Banshee has been confronted by mercenary Anthony (Flanagan) and told to hand Caleb over to him. Banshee does not want to betray her old friend and instead propositions Caleb to fight Anthony with her. Banshee soon meets Caleb's daughter Hailey (Davis), who points a gun at her. Eventually, Banshee, Caleb, and Hailey all team up at the isolated home they are hiding out in while the bad guys hone in on them. The rest of the trailer showcases an action take on a home invasion flick as the trio fight off hordes of Anthony's cronies.

Code Name Banshee clocks in at 93 minutes and is not rated by the MPAA. The film is directed by Jon Keeyes from a script by Matthew Rogers. Keeyes and Rogers previously collaborated on last year's sci-fi action flick The Survivalist, which starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich. Beloved actor Banderas has taken on many legendary roles throughout the decades, and will next be seen in the films The Enforcer, Indiana Jones 5, and The Monster of Florence. He will also reprise his iconic voice role of Puss in Boots in the upcoming animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Image via Screen Media Films

RELATED: 'The Bricklayer' First Images Released as Screen Media Acquires the Aaron Eckhart-led Action Flick

Code Name Banshee will hit theaters and on demand on July 1. Check out the official trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis of Code Name Banshee: