Being a teenager comes with many unique challenges. Very few teenagers, however, can say that they have to deal with spontaneously sprouting wings, or traveling in search of a missing parent with a god living inside their prized poncho. And yet, those are the circumstances that Itzcacalotl and Donají are experiencing in Camilo Moncada Lozano's graphic novel Codex Black (Book One): A Fire Among Clouds, when they first meet in the woods. For those who don't want to wait until the book hits shelves on April 4, Collider is excited to exclusively present an exclusive sneak peek at their meeting today.

Based on the webcomic of the same name, Codex Black follows Mexica warrior Itzcacalotl, who has recently sprouted a pair of large black wings and is growing accustomed to them, and Donají, a Zapotec girl in search of her missing father, with only the good wishes of her people, some vague clues, and a poncho containing a god to guide her. When the two meet, it gives rise to an unlikely friendship as they agree to work together to seek answers and soon realize the mysteries surrounding them are bigger than anticipated.

One notable thing about the graphic novel is the depth to which it engages with Mesoamerican mythology. In an email interview with Collider, Moncada explained how his own experiences with the mythology informed the work, saying:

Growing up in Mexico City, I had been aware of it since very young, and knew the basics from the visits to museums and archaeological sites that I very much enjoyed. As a kid, mythologies and their mysteries had a very powerful pull on me, and among them, I found Mesoamerican ones to be especially fascinating. However, it wasn’t until around my high school years that I started reading seriously about it, and as I gradually incorporated Mesoamerican elements into my own stories, I undertook research in an almost obsessive manner. As for fictional works, I can’t recall any stories inspired in these myths that I was particularly drawn to, so you could indeed say that, personally, Codex Black is filling such a gap in regards to its cultural depictions.

As for his choice to set the story in the late 15th century, Moncada says this stems from his interest in history and anthropology:

All my stories so far (and I have several more in the back-burner) are connected as part of a fictional universe, which I call the Microcosmos. More so than novels, I often find myself reading history and anthropology books, and thus I approach my building of this universe as a “historian of fictions”, creating timelines, complex characters, their family trees and lineages that transcend time, and writing down multitudes of notes on the relevant events of this universe’s historical evolution, which may or may not eventually become their own self-contained stories. This Microcosmos’ origin has in turn a very close connection to my personal experiences, and being Mexican myself, it shouldn’t be surprising that, for the most part, its stories take place in what is now Mexico, and its different historical periods. Codex Black simply happens to be the first full-fledged story I chose to finally bring to life, from amongst my fictional universe’s long history.

Important as the story is for him, in filling in the mythological gaps he experienced in his younger days, he also added that he hopes readers engage with both the characters of Itzcacalotl and Donají, and the rich culture that surrounds them:

My approach to storytelling has always been from the standpoint of someone who loves fiction, and personally, I believe characters are the heart of any good story. As such, I hope readers are able to connect with my characters, their struggles, as well as to share their moments of joy. To me, there’s no greater motivation than seeing people drawn to Donají, Itzcacalotl, or any of the various characters I’ve poured my soul into creating. Likewise, I’d be happy if my work somehow manages to spark in the readers an interest on the rich cultural background of the story. I think that mainstream media often portrays Mesoamerica in a very solemn and depersonalized way that is hard to approach, which is something I wanted to turn around by breathing life into my depiction of it through the viewpoint of my characters. But above all, I hope readers get to enjoy a good time reading Codex Black, and that they look forward to the continuation of the story.

Codex Black (Book One): A Fire Among Clouds hits shelves April 4. In the meantime, check out the sneak peek pages, and the official synopsis below:

