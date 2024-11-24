There is a legitimate argument to make that Joel and Ethan Coen are the most versatile filmmakers of their generation and possibly ever. There aren’t many other filmmakers that can claim responsibility for an all-time great crime thriller (No Country For Old Men), neo-noir (Fargo), music drama (Inside Llewyn Davis), western (True Grit), cult film (The Big Lebowski), and slapstick comedy (Raising Arizona). While it would take too long to name all of the essential attributes that make the Coen brothers so talented, they have a particular ability to analyze the flaws within their own industry. The Coen brothers offered a scathing depiction of writing in Hollywood in their dark comedy Barton Fink, of which Roger Ebert said in his review showed that “there is a horror lurking underneath the affluent surface.”

What Is ‘Barton Fink’ About?

Barton Fink stars John Turturro as a neurotic Jewish playwright who makes the transition from creating stage plays on Broadway to working on a contract for the Hollywood production studio Capitol Pictures, led by the ruthless executive Jack Lipnick (Michael Lerner in the role that earned him an Academy Award nomination). Despite Barton's enthusiasm, he finds it increasingly difficult to write for Capitol Pictures, as he feels that they only want to make films for profit and have no interest in artistic integrity. Barton's anxieties grow even more heightened as he shares a series of strange encounters with his neighbor Charlie Meadows (John Goodman), who is revealed to be the serial killer known as Karl "Madman" Mundt. Despite proclaiming that he wants to write for "the common man," Barton realizes that he no longer wants to take part in the system he's now obligated to be a part of and begins to have surrealist nightmares.

Barton Fink explores the crushing nature of capitalism when it comes to one’s ability to represent their values. Barton recognizes that while Hollywood may not represent the same “high culture” that Broadway did, he will not be able to sustain himself if he does not create something more accessible that will appeal to a broader audience. The “apocalyptic vision of blood, flames, and ruin” that Ebert referred to in his review is the trauma that Barton experiences when he attempts to write things that are not truthful to his experience. To actually create the sort of stories that Capitol Pictures is asking for, he will have to sell his soul and become a man similar to Charlie.

‘Barton Fink’ Examines the Rise of Fascism​​

It is no coincidence that the film takes place in 1941, during the beginning of World War II, as Barton Fink alludes to the destructive power of fascism through the domain of authoritarianism. It is made very clear that Barton faces anti-Semitism, as Charlie even proclaims “Heil Hitler” at one point. The fact that Charlie is able to commit murders without facing any real consequences serves as a parallel to the plight of the “common man” in World War II, who turned a blind eye to the suffering of the Jewish people. Barton is also frequently questioned by the detectives Mastrionatti (Richard Portnow) and Deutsch (Christopher Murney), who directly ask him about his Jewish identity; the notion that these characters are Italian and German, respectively, is also a subtle allusion to the Axis Powers that were responsible for the genocide of the Jewish people in the Holocaust.

Barton Fink examines the similarities between Capitol Pictures and a fascist regime and suggests that Hollywood is a creatively bankrupt enterprise that insists on claiming the work of its writers as “property.” Barton’s anxieties kick into high gear when he realizes that Capitol Pictures does not treat him as an individual. He may have to sell his soul to get ahead, but the studio is insistent on phasing out any of his individuality so that monoculture will accept his work. Barton Fink is, at times, one of the Coens’ funniest projects, but the allusions it draws to history also make it a very disturbing film to rewatch.

Barton Fink Release Date August 1, 1991 Director Joel Coen , Ethan Coen Cast John Turturro , John Goodman , Judy Davis , Michael Lerner , John Mahoney , Tony Shalhoub Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Joel Coen , Ethan Coen Expand

