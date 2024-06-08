The Big Picture The Coen Brothers turned down directing Batman in 1989 because the project didn't originate with them.

The duo opted to make Miller's Crossing and Barton Fink instead of Batman.

By sticking to their principles and making their own films, the Coen Brothers achieved critical acclaim.

It's surprising to know that the Coen Brothers, one of the most prolific and critically successful filmmaking duos of our time, had the opportunity to be at the helm for 1989's Batman. What's even more unexpected is their decision to reject it, and opt to make two of their own films instead, namely Miller's Crossing and Barton Fink. Due to the popularity of their second film, Raising Arizona, Warner Bros. offered them the film on a silver platter. It was a game of principles, and opting to stick to their guns may have been for the best for Ethan and Joel. Still, it would be fun to imagine the sardonic and gallows humor-filled take they would have given the caped crusader had they taken that route.

Batman (1989) The Dark Knight of Gotham City begins his war on crime with his first major enemy being Jack Napier, a criminal who becomes the clownishly homicidal Joker. Release Date June 23, 1989 Director Tim Burton Cast Michael Keaton , Jack Nicholson , Kim Basinger , Robert Wuhl , Pat Hingle , Billy Dee Williams Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Bob Kane , Sam Hamm , Warren Skaaren Expand

How the Coen Brothers Got Their Start in Hollywood

The 1980s were full of significant discoveries, from test tube babies to the wreckage of the Titanic. This same decade that gave us compact discs was also the entry point of another significant moment in the world of cinema. Out of nowhere, brothers Ethan and Joel Coen burst onto the movie scene so imbued with the skills of filmmaking that it appeared it was second nature for them. Their origin story, unlike the films that they made, was mundane in nature, as Adam Nayman notes in The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together. They were the children of university professors, spending their free time imbibing everything on television, from tacky B movies to cable broadcasts of Federico Fellini pictures. Eventually, they started to experiment with a Super 8 camera, and armed with their stints in college (Joel in film school at NYU, and Ethan in Philosophy at Princeton), pursued their passion for the movies.

Blood Simple, a neo-noir filled with horror movie gusto, announced their arrival. While it initially received scathing reviews from critics, a significant group of movie lovers marveled at the crisp brushstrokes of a neophyte director in Joel Cohen. Of course, praise should also be extended to Ethan, given that according to the man himself, his solitary place as the primary filmmaker in the film's credits is "purely cosmetic." The two have always worked as a dynamic duo, and the talented pair made sure to put the world on notice when they released Raising Arizona three years later. Interestingly, a scene in that film where the Snoats brothers come out of the mud and escape the prison yard is a perfect series of images that mirrors their sudden rise: screaming in absurdity while relishing every drop of rain. Raising Arizona was a resounding success and put them on the map, eventually reaching the hallowed quarters of Warner Bros.

Why Did the Coen Brothers Turn Down 'Batman'?​​​​​​

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite its commercial sensibilities, it is still a tremendous honor to be considered to direct a Batman film, let alone the most anticipated film of its time. The Coen Brothers, however, have a knack of doing everything their own way, an essential quality for an artist. This came into play when they rejected millions of dollars to be the ones sitting in the director's chairs for the 1989 iteration of the famed comic book hero, a role that would eventually go to Tim Burton. The reason for this, as Ronald Bergan notes in The Coen Brothers, was because the project didn't originate with them. It was a move that stood out from most Tinseltown directors, most of whom were willing to take on giant projects in exchange for money.

As a matter of fact, this individuality that they protect is evident in their other productions. Bergan adds that Carter Burwell, their music composer, mentioned that the Coens' objective in each of their films was to entertain themselves rather than finding which parts would connect with the audience. It doesn't matter if audiences or critics would hate their work — as long as their work suited their liking, it was good to go. This adherence to crafting stories of their own puts credence into the idea that a Coen Brothers Batman feature would truly be something to watch. Fans are only left to speculate what it could have looked like, as this idea was nipped from the bud. Maybe Batman would have a dark sense of humor? Frances McDormand as Catwoman? An ambiguous ending where everyone perishes and is left to wallow in life's utter meaninglessness? One thing's for sure, though — should that project have continued, it would have been a certified classic.

The Coen Brothers Made 'Miller's Crossing' and 'Barton Fink' Instead of 'Batman'

Close

While directing Batman would have set the brothers for life, the choice of making two spectacular films of their own was the right move to make in hindsight. Miller's Crossing is an old school mobster film crossed with the nostalgic visuals of film noir, displaying their love for allusions to and respect for film history. It's a film that was perfect for them, in the sense that noir films dealt mostly with manipulation, scheming, and dark undertones, which are signature Coen directorial strokes. Barton Fink, on the other hand, was a satirical picture, taking several jabs at Hollywood, bringing their cynical humor to the limelight. The film takes inspiration from Clifford Odet's 1949 play The Big Knife, where a widely successful movie star works around what he feels to be a stifling ironclad contract. The titular character for this feature film, however, is a self-absorbed screenwriter drunk on his own greatness, but suffers a devastating fate at the end.

These two films bear distinct Coen Brothers marks, both of which have propelled them to their individual success. While Miller's Crossing and Barton Fink were both commercially unsuccessful, their critical acclaim sent their names into the stratosphere of must-watch filmmakers. One can make the argument that had they continued with Batman, the duo would have taken a completely different direction. Should they have let go of their rock-solid principle of making films that originated from their ideas, they might have been taken in by the idea of choosing the "easy way out." This does not mean that taking on 1989's Batman was going to be devoid of artistic merit, nor was it going to be a sellout move in the literal sense. It's just that with Ethan and Joel's perspective on things, it would have been a betrayal of something essential to them. After all, it's 2024, and their names are still synonymous with the great filmmakers of our time. For the siblings who grew up wanting to pursue filmmaking, there's no better vindication than that.

Barton Fink is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

Rent on Prime Video