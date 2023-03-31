The Coen Brothers are among the most respected and acclaimed filmmakers working today. In a career spanning nearly forty years, the pair has experimented with many films, including black comedies, Westerns, and historical dramas. However, they are most commonly related to the crime genre.

From their directorial debut with 1984's Blood Simple to iconic movies like The Big Lebowski, the Coen Brothers have crafted an admirable and revered resumé of crime movies. Many of their projects have become turning points in the genre, placing the Coens in the same league as masters of the genre like Scorsese and Mann.

8 'The Ladykillers' (2004)

Tom Hanks stars in The Ladykillers, the Coen brothers' remake of the 1955 comedy of the same name. The film centers on a small and ineffective group of thieves posing as band players who plan to rob a casino by digging a tunnel from an older woman's basement. When she discovers their plans, the group plot to kill her.

The Ladykillers might be the closest thing the Coens have to a "bad" film. Gone are the duo's trademark humor and clever dialog, replaced by a surprisingly safe effort -— it's a disappointing surprise, considering the film's wacky premise. Hanks does his best with the eccentric role, but his performance isn't enough to elevate this otherwise forgettable crime comedy.

7 'The Man Who Wasn't There' (2001)

Billy Bob Thornton and Frances McDormand star in the Coens 2001 neo-noir crime film The Man Who Wasn't There. Set in 1949 California, the story follows an average man who plans to blackmail his wife's presumed lover to get the necessary money to embark on a mysterious business with a stranger.

Although far from perfect, The Man Who Wasn't There is quintessential Coens. Dark, bleak, slightly surreal, and plagued with numerous self-serving characters, The Man Who Wasn't There is a satisfying entry into the Coens' noughties oeuvre, even if it lacks the punch that made so many of their previous efforts such timeless classics of the crime genre.

6 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Gabriel Byrne stars in the Coens' neo-noir crime thriller Miller's Crossing. The film revolves around Tom Reagan, a cunning and self-serving mobster caught in the middle of the conflict between two gangs, who plays both sides to his advantage.

Like many of the acclaimed brothers' films, Miller's Crossing is a biting exploration of loyalty populated by some of the duo's quirkiest characters. Reinterpreting, if not necessarily revolutionizing, the gangster genre, Miller's Crossing plays to the Coens' strengths, creating a visually stunning and cleverly written crime flick that will rank highly among the duo's fans' rankings.

5 'Blood Simple' (1984)

The Coens' directorial debut stars John Getz and Frances McDormand as Ray and Abby, a couple having an affair, who get caught up in a murder plot after Abby's husband discovers the truth. Dan Hedaya and M. Emmet Walsh play supporting roles.

Blood Simple would introduce the Coens to the Hollywood big leagues with a splash. Brutal, violent, occasionally shocking, and featuring some of the duo's most wickedly biting dialog, Blood Simple is a horrific and brilliant showcase for the Coens' strengths as storytellers — and the perfect proof that actors may come and go, but no one will understand the duo's sensibilities better than Frances McDormand.

4 'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter star in the Coens' black crime romantic comedy Raising Arizona. The plot concerns H.I. McDonough, an incompetent thief who steals a baby for his wife, a policewoman named Ed, after finding out they are barren. However, the baby's father sends a bounty hunter after them, and chaos ensues.

Subverting the rom-com's classic tropes, Raising Arizona is romance through the distinctively cynical eyes of the Coens. Elevated by a warm but suitably zany performance from the king of zaniness, Nicolas Cage, Raising Arizona is among the funniest '80s comedies, a poignant and classic Coen Brothers picture that is as endlessly entertaining as it's undeniably rewarding.

3 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Iconic movies don't get more iconic than the Coens' 1998 crime comedy, The Big Lebowski. Jeff Bridges stars as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski, a slacker who gets confused for another Jeffrey Lebowski, a millionaire whose wife has gone missing. The millionaire Lebowski tasks the Dude with delivering the ransom; however, things get complicated when the Dude's friend, Walter Sobchak, plots to keep the money himself.

The Big Lebowski is a cult classic and one of the Coens' most highly-regarded films. Endlessly quotable and wickedly funny, the film is an arrant celebration of Jeff Bridges, with the Oscar-winning actor delivering arguably his most iconic performance. The Big Lebowski's humor and overly convoluted plot are not for everyone, but it's undeniably Coen, a perfect representation of the duo's sensibilities.

2 'Fargo' (1996)

1996's black crime comedy Fargo elevated the Coens to the big leagues. Frances McDormand stars as Marge Gunderson, a pregnant Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide consequence of a car salesman's misguided plan to hire two criminals to kidnap his wife and extort a large ransom from her wealthy father. William H. Macy, Steve Buscemi, and Peter Stormare also star.

Fargo is among the 20th century's finest black comedies. Featuring a stellar, star-making performance from McDormand, the film is a funny and clever look into desperation and circumstance. The Coens balance grueling violence with dark humor to craft a quirky, shocking, and unforgettable crime comedy that cemented them as two of their generation's greatest talents.

1 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

No Country for Old Men, the Coens' brutal and unrelenting 2007 adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's seminal novel of the same name, stars Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin, and a chilling Javier Bardem. The plot concerns a war veteran who finds a bag of money in the desert. Stealing it, he goes on the run from a violent hitman tasked with recovering the money.

Powered by Bardem's haunting, Oscar-winning villainous portrayal, No Country for Old Men is the Coens' magnum opus. Analyzing themes of fate, chance, circumstance, and violence, the film is a gripping neo-Western that ranks as one of the 21st century's darkest, bleakest, and most powerful pictures, a new barometer in the crime genre and the Coens' ultimate masterpiece.

