There aren’t many filmmakers working today who have been consistently putting out masterpieces like Joel and Ethan Coen. Ever since their 1985 neo-noir thriller Blood Simple wowed critics and audiences alike, the Coen Brothers have experimented with dark comedies, gripping crime epics, unusual biopics, and even a few westerns. While it's impressive how versatile their output is, there’s an undercurrent of stylistic similarities that are consistent within all of their work.

Unfortunately, the Coen brothers’ partnership may have come to an end, as the two brothers have been working on individual projects. Joel directed the gripping Shakespearean adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington, and Ethan helmed the road trip comedy Drive Away Dolls. Nonetheless, the films they worked on together were often highly successful at the box office. Here are the top ten highest-grossing Coen Brothers movies.

10 ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ (2013)

Worldwide gross: $32,960,249

Image via CBS Films

While hardly a mainstream hit on the level of their prior success, Inside Llewyn Davissuccessfully appealed to a niche market of cinephiles and became one of the Coen brothers’ most acclaimed films to date. Earning almost $33 million at the global box office, Inside Llewyn Davis proved that arthouse audiences were not averse to seeing modern movies that were shot in black-and-white. In fact, the old-fashioned visual style of Inside Llewyn Davis may have made it feel more unique when compared to the other independent films it was competing with at the 2013 limited-release box office.

While the film was unfortunately slept on by many viewers, Inside Llewyn Davis gave a breakout role to Oscar Isaac, who would subsequently become a much more recognizable name as a result of his roles in Ex Machina and the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Inside Llewyn Davis Release Date October 13, 2013 Director Ethan Coen , Joel Coen Cast Oscar Isaac , Carey Mulligan , justin timberlake , Ethan Phillips , Robin Bartlett , Max Casella Runtime 105

Watch on Criterion

9 ‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Worldwide gross: $48,057,425

Image via Gramercy Pictures

While it’s largely regarded as one of the Coen brothers’ most iconic films, The Big Lebowskiwas actually a financial disappointment upon its initial debut. Earning only $48 million at the global box office, The Big Lebowski may have struggled to explain its unusual premise through marketing alone, as there aren’t many mainstream hits that it could easily be compared to. The mix of nihilism, bowling, and a crime ring is an admittedly hard premise to easily outline in a marketing campaign.

Despite its financial underperformance, The Big Lebowski has become one of the most popular cult films of all time. There are generations of fans that live by the philosophies of Jeff Bridges’ “The Dude,” a character that is often referenced in other media. The film’s instant indoctrination into the popular culture landscape suggests that its box office performance was not an impediment to its legacy.

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘Fargo’ (1996)

Worldwide gross: $60,611,975

Image via Gramercy Pictures

While they had already helmed a few comedy classics by 1996, the success of Fargoindicated that the Coen brothers were among the strongest prestige filmmakers of their generation. The darkly comic neo-noir film earned strong reviews, earning the Coen brothers their first Academy Award win for Best Original Screenplay, as well as a Best Actress trophy for Frances McDormand. The strong word-of-mouth clearly helped steer Fargo to financial success, as it ultimately earned over $60 million at the global box office with a production budget of only $7 million.

Fargo continues to be one of the most influential Coen brothers films, as it served as the source of inspiration for a highly acclaimed FX series that has aired five successful seasons. It remains one of the Coens’ most frequently referenced films, allowing them to continue pursuing the crime thriller genre in the subsequent decade.

Watch on Max

7 ‘Hail, Caesar!’ (2016)

Worldwide gross: $63,945,241

Image via Universal Pictures

While they had taken a break to work on more serious projects, the Coen brothers returned to the slapstick comedy genre with their Hollywood satire Hail, Caesar! A rousing tribute to Hollywood’s “Golden Age” that presented satirical interpretations of movie star archetypes, Hail, Caesar! earned over $63 million at the global box office. The film may have been able to draw in some musical fans due to its frequent song-and-dance numbers, which were emphasized in the marketing.

While the Coen Brothers themselves were a significant reason why the film was successful, the sheer number of high-profile names attached certainly helped the box office performance of Hail, Caesar! Between George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Jonah Hill, Alden Ehrenreich, Channing Tatum, and Josh Brolin, the film certainly had a lot of famous faces involved that could attract audiences.

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ (2000)

Worldwide gross: $71,870,729

Image via United International

While the films they’ve directed often become sensations in their own right, the Coen brothers delivered their first hit album with the soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? The film’s folk music soundtrack, performed by the characters “The Soggy Bottom Boys,” became a surprise sensation and earned the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. By drawing in both music fans and cinephiles, O Brothers, Where Art Thou? earned over $71 million at the global box office.

The success of O Brother, Where Art Thou? served as definitive proof that George Clooney was a movie star. Although the former E.R. actor’s career was in shambles after the failure of Batman & Robin, his hilarious turn in O Brother, Where Art Thou? signified that he had become Hollywood royalty. Clooney would go on to collaborate with the Coens on several future projects.

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘The Ladykillers’ (2004)

Worldwide gross: $76,665,191

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Although they are known for their originality, the Coen brothers helmed one of their few remakes with the 2004 reimagining of The Ladykillers. While the original British film from 1955 starring Sir Alec Guinness was a comedy classic in its own right, the Coen brothers still managed to earn over $76 million at the global box office for their remake. It served as their first and only collaboration with Tom Hanks in what felt like a throwback to his early comedy roles.

Despite its financial success, The Ladykillers is remembered as one of the Coen brothers’ worst movies. Failing to improve upon the source material and committing to a thoroughly nasty tone, The Ladykillers lacked the specificity and wit they were present in the Coens’ strongest cinematic outings. It was a disappointing attempt to go “mainstream” by filmmakers who were acclaimed for their individuality.

Rent on Amazon

4 ‘Intolerable Cruelty’ (2003)

Worldwide gross: $120,801,243

Image via Universal Pictures

The Coens’ best work isn’t always their most financially successful, as Intolerable Cruelty performed much better than many of the better-reviewed projects in the brothers’ filmography. The 2003 romantic comedy earned a healthy $120 million at the global box office, an impressive sum considering that the rom-com genre was booming at the time. While the negative reviews may have prevented it from performing any better, the star power of Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones was enough to make Intolerable Cruelty an unqualified financial success.

Intolerable Cruelty may have been as successful as it was because the film is a throwback to classic slapstick comedies of the 1930s. Audiences yearning for the quirky, romantic style of films like Bringing Up Baby or His Girl Friday may have appreciated the way that the Coen brothers paid tribute to classics with Intolerable Cruelty.

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘Burn After Reading’ (2008)

Worldwide gross: $163,728,902

Image Via Focus Features

In the wake of the success of the Bourne, Mission: Impossible, and rebooted James Bond franchises, Burn After Readingproved that the espionage genre was more popular than ever. The Coen brothers’ comedic take on post-9/11 CIA activities satirized the very nature of espionage in a cheeky way that helped diversify the genre. Earning attention from spy movie buffs and comedy fans alike, Burn After Reading earned over $163 million at the global box office. Despite the overtly political themes, Burn After Reading seemingly did not struggle to connect with average viewers.

One of the Coen Brothers’ greatest abilities is casting actors against type, and Burn After Reading succeeded by giving unexpected roles to famous faces. A shockingly comedic moment involving Brad Pitt’s character has gone down as one of the most jaw-dropping scenes that the Coen brothers have ever pulled off.

Watch on Prime

2 ‘No Country For Old Men’ (2007)

Worldwide gross: $171,627,740

Image via Miramax Films

The success of No Country For Old Men proved that awards season buzz could be financially beneficial, as the film earned an impressive $171 million at the global box office. While films inspired by the work of author Cormac McCarthy aren’t exactly floated as potential blockbusters, No Country For Old Men was considered one of the must-see movies of 2007 due to the strong reviews. The film topped the Academy Award ceremony, winning the trophies for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Javier Bardem.

The success may have in part been due to its villain, as Anton Chirgugh was instantly recognized as one of the greatest movie villains of all-time. Bardem’s terrifying performance as the stone-cold assassin may have helped create a buzz that pushed No Country For Old Men to even greater financial success.

Watch on Paramount+

1 ‘True Grit’ (2010)

Worldwide gross: $252,276,927

Image via Paramount Pictures

An achievement like no other, True Gritbecame the Coen brothers’ highest-grossing film, one of the highest-grossing Westerns, and one of the most successful remakes in film history. Although the novel of the same name had been adapted into a 1969 film starring John Wayne, the Coen brothers’ version of True Grit was much more faithful to the source material. In addition to earning over $252 million at the global box office, True Grit received ten Academy Award nominations.

The success of True Grit proved that Westerns were still popular, as it definitely felt like a throwback to the classics of the genre. While the Coens would return to the Western genre in 2018 for the anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the film’s release on Netflix means that its box office totals have not been reported.

Watch on Paramount+

KEEP READING: The 10 Highest-Grossing Brian De Palma Movies