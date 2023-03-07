Blood Simple begins with stark photography of remote Texan locales. Moments later, some quasi-philosophical narration enters with a disembodied voice opining that everyone is ultimately out for themselves. The narrator, as the audience soon finds out, is none other than one of the film's central characters. It's a bleak but captivating opening to a seriously compelling film whose 90-or-so minutes whizz by like a tumbleweed caught in high winds. What an entrance. The Coen Brothers are now of course rightly considered among the very best American movie-makers, and their first motion picture sets the scene for what would quickly become a dauntingly strong filmography littered with dark comedies, gangster dramas, and pulpy crime thrillers — all at times sharing a unique, at-times jaded worldview. Their opening gambit, Blood Simple, remains a wholly unique beast and an indie 80s neo-noir thriller staple. Sure, parallels can be drawn between this one and the often frightening cat-and-mouse theatrics of the meditative No Country for Old Men for example, but Blood Simple is the closest the pair have ever come to flirting with the horror genre.

Some of the techniques on display in Blood Simple could easily have been influenced by 70s and 80s cult cinema, and the decision to let shadowy rooms, whirring ceiling fans and prolonged stretches of silence do the talking mean a seriously unnerving vibe is conjured. Which isn't to say the film doesn't have fleeting moments of levity. After all, sardonic gallows humor is as much a Coen Brothers trademark as the wipe screen transition effect is one of Akira Kurosawa's directorial hallmarks. Here, however, the humor is subtler, lurking on the fringes, employed almost as an afterthought to distract the characters from their own burgeoning terror, bafflement, and mistrust as the succession of disturbing events escalate. In short, Blood Simple is a tightly-wound debut — a punishing neo-noir sautéed in Southern Gothic and lurking in the shadows of cult shock horror.

RELATED: Minor Characters Make a Huge Difference In Coen Brothers Movies

In 'Blood Simple,' the Coen Brothers Keep Key Characters in the Dark

Image via Circle Films

One of the most striking aspects of the film stylistically is director Joel Coen's (in this Ethan Coen wrote the screenplay, his brother took the sole director's credit) apparent early fixation on the over-the-shoulder shot. As John Getz's Ray and Frances McDormand's Abby drive through the drizzly night as the film eases into its post-voiceover opening sequence — they are photographed from the backseat — their conversation relayed to the viewer as if almost to keep any eavesdropping audience at bay. They discuss the nature of their clandestine relationship and touch on the psychological state of McDormand's unhinged, jealous (and likely pretty despicable) husband Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya). Marty may or may not have caught onto their secretive courtship and imminent romance, while complicating matters is the fact Ray is an employee of the overbearing bar owner.

This shot recurs soon after as Sam Art Williams' character Maurice, one of the film's few purely noble types and Marty's second-in-command at the seedy establishment he owns, navigates the bar to operate the jukebox. The device recurs multiple times as the film gathers steam as well and serves to either partially or fully mask the true nature of each chief character. Motivations are obscured and full intentions internalized. As the film progresses, each one of the main characters remain blind to what the others are up to. False suppositions pile up and compound just as assuredly as the flaming incinerator behind the bar (which Marty habitually uses to discard unwanted aspects of his life) rages on.

Plot-wise, Blood Simple is initially not overly convoluted. With a suspicious Marty opting to sic a dogged private detective Loren Visser (M. Emmett Walsh) on his wife and lover's trail - machinations rear up. The PI is never explicitly given a sobriquet, only a zippo lighter (which later serves as something of an old-fashioned Macguffin) engraved with the aforementioned Loren and the original script mention the character's full name. Visser of course, sees an opportunity to double-cross the humiliated, vengeful Marty when he is hired to commit the murderous deed for $10,000 and doctors some photos to swindle the vindictive husband. No one is savvy to what's truly going on, and everyone is out for themselves despite illusions suggesting otherwise, rendering the drama of Blood Simple riveting. The plot on paper isn't labyrinthine, the high drama comes as a result of each of the key players frequently misreading and misconstruing each other. It's a neo-noir built on a framework of characters whom systematically leap to false conclusions.

'Blood Simple's Suspense Is Straight Out of a Horror Flick

The tension in Blood Simple is so palpable you can feel it seeping through the screen. The atmosphere seethes with portent, and every two-hander scene is swelteringly ominous. As the skies darken from day to evening, the fear of impending night and what it may bring settles heavily. And some of the night scenes are truly chilling. As a circumspect Abby tiptoes about Ray's abode, wary of Marty finding out about her affair and fearful of being watched, bars of shadow crisscross the frame and one would be forgiven for thinking they were watching Laurie Strode of Halloween trying to evade her own stealthy, masked menacer in the dark. It's brief, but there is a POV shot earlier in the film when an opportunistic Visser enters their home surreptitiously under the cover of darkness in what could almost be a nod to something of the stalker/horror fare. Grungy and with a classically 80s synth score used adroitly - Blood Simple is one Coen Brothers work that often screams horror.

Extreme close-ups capture the confusion and fear pervading the lives of both Abby and Ray as they each scramble to disentangle themselves from fast-forming disaster — everyday elements such as a newspaper being delivered and the rhythmic beat of windshield wipers are afforded an unnatural menace. After Visser brutally disposes of Marty using Abby's weapon (having faked the hit), he absconds bearing the $10,000 cash with nothing tying him to the crime or to the now supposedly deceased, conniving barman. When Ray discovers the body of Marty in the bar, he freaks, and having surveyed the scene, assumes Abby was involved. In the expertly wrought sequence that follows, Ray cruises down a benighted highway, knowing he must 'clean up' the crime on his lover's behalf. The witching hour silence broken only by the droning of the car radio creates a creepy, Lynchian atmosphere. Only, Marty isn't exactly dead yet.

Come morning, with the situation considerably worse, the would-be couple are forced to contend with unplanned bloodshed and general life-threatening mayhem of the highest and most hair-raising order. Towards the shattering finale, Abby sees a ghostly Marty (still oblivious to her former husband's fate) in a nightmare. Perched upon the bed in the semi-darkness, he meekly confesses his pitiful love for her before and rising in a paroxysm of despair and anger. If ever there was a film serving as an iron-strong showcase for the Coens' sense for dredging up some hyper chilling imagery – it's this one!

'Blood Simple' Was Influenced by Many & an Influence to More

Image via Circle Films

Made on a budget of circa $1.5 million, Blood Simple is a remarkable, multifaceted achievement. The talent involved would go on to do great things. It was McDormand's screen debut, and the restrained, almost ingenuous naievete she imbues Abby with works supremely well – a counterpoint to the nefariousness forever encircling her. Cinematographer Barry Sonenfield (who does a great job in helping frame some of the highly memorable shots here) would go on to have a highly successful career in the director's chair himself so it's fair to say the project was always equipped with several highly capable visual storytellers. M. Emmet Walsh is the consummate character actor — and his Loren Visser is a truly creepy and slimy creation. By the end, having discovered he may have left his personalized lighter at the scene of the crime (early foreshadowing) — he becomes convinced Abby and Ray are privy to his involvement, certain of them 'trying to pull off' something. Of course, he's wrong – the film is replete with tragic misunderstandings. Hedaya brings trademark grittiness that he replicated in many more memorable roles.

Blood Simple a pretty jarring flick and moments of light humor (almost always in the daylight hours) arrive like sudden bursts of unexpected sunshine. An extreme close up of a busted, bandaged up finger worn by Marty after he came off second best after a confrontation with his wife is kind of mordant comedy the Coens would later gain renown for. The usage of a classic Motown hit "It's the Same Old Song" by the Four Tops' to offset the grim mood is perhaps the most memorable inclusion of a cheery tune in an otherwise very dark film ever. And it's a technique that's been done a few times effectively. The song plays three times (including the credits) and it quickly transforms from an innocuous bop into something haunting.

Every stylistic decision seems deliberate, every resource is used fully and completely and every word in the script (which often relies on drawn out space, as well as the breaths and pauses between conversations) dredge the tension up to unbearable levels. The Coen Brothers as a creative duo made as forceful a statement as possible with everything they had at their disposal. Taking cues from noir cinema (the title is actually derived from a Dashiel Hammet novel and refers to the condition one contracts when forced into prolonged distrubing situations), classic psychological thriller and most notably, lower budget horror. It's a visceral, pulsating experience whose muggy atmosphere is oddly cloying. It's as if the audience is rendered a bewildered onlooker for its entire duration, and one has to be mindful of taking slow, quiet breaths in order to go undetected. A tad fatalistic — Blood Simple is riveting, economical, and truth be told...scary.