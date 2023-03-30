Overshadowed by the premiere of the gangster film masterpiece Goodfellas the same month, writer/director duo Joel and Ethan Coen's take on the genre, Miller's Crossing, is unique in its own right. The Coen Brothers managed to do something that few other mob movies had done before, weave a level of dark humor and satire into an otherwise mostly serious neo-noir. Filled with quirky characters and imbued with a light-hearted slant towards some of the violence within, Miller's Crossing is saturated with the hallmark style the Coens would hone throughout their careers and become known for. The film is able to poke fun at some of the aspects of gangster films that came before it proving that there is room for gangster movies to take themselves less seriously, while still maintaining a central moral conflict in its main character that is anything but humorous.

RELATED: Why the Coen Brothers Are Our Most American Filmmakers

What Is 'Miller's Crossing' About?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Taking place in an unnamed Prohibition era city, Miller's Crossing is centered around Tom Reagan (Gabriel Byrne), the right hand of Irish Mobster Leo O'Bannon (Albert Finney), as he navigates a series of events that sees a gang war escalate between the Irish and Italians in town. When Leo refuses to give up the brother of his lover Verna (Marcia Gay Harden), a greedy bookie name Bernie Bernbaum (John Turturro), to the Italians headed by Johnny Casper (Jon Polito), the violence heats up until Casper has control of the city, including the police and mayor's office. Tom ends up working for Casper, due to revealing he was also seeing Verna, in an effort to sway Leo into giving Casper Bernie. As a forced gesture of good faith Tom is tasked with killing Bernie, which he secretly doesn't do behind everyone's backs. This allows Tom to play all the sides against each other, eventually leading to Casper and Bernie getting killed and Leo being restored as the city boss. Although the plot is, generally speaking, anything but humorous, as with many Coen brothers' films, the humor is in the details.

In 'Miller's Crossing,' You Can Laugh at the Bosses & Their Henchmen

The satirical elements of Miller's Crossing is first and foremost seen through its characters. Quirky and indecisive, the rival bosses in the film have their own ways of inadvertently poking fun at the often ultra serious dons of gangster movies in the past. Leo is set up as a boss that can't properly make boss level decisions as he is guided completely by his passions for Verna. Tom normally can sway Leo on his choices but is annoyed when Leo doesn't give in to Casper's plea for Bernie to be killed but rather, is cast out of the organization after revealing his affair with Verna as well. This creates a blow to Leo's crime family in general as with Tom now guiding Casper's hand, Leo's organization is quickly and effectively weakened. The common variable? Tom. Both bosses are so easily convinced by Tom's words that they seemingly can't make critical judgments on their own. Leo even proclaims in one session with Tom that "You know I don't like to think." It is the general misunderstanding and lack of decisiveness both Casper and Leo have about the entire situation that prevents them from finding a solution of diplomacy, or clearly see Tom's plan to play them against each other.

Except for Tom and Casper's enforcer, The Dane, the henchmen of the bossies in the film are almost caricatures of what they are supposed to be. The details here are again what point to the satire. For example, the Casper henchmen don't verify that Tom killed Bernie and only base it off the gunshots they hear at Miller's Crossing. They are punching bags for The Dane and police, and more bumbling with their dialogue than anything else. Leo's approach to henchmen is humorous as best shown after his assassination attempt where the narrow hallway leading to his office is lined with a ridiculous number of armed guards. Although not henchmen per se, the city's mayor and police chief are just as subservient and bumbling as the bosses' henchmen, quickly switching loyalties from Leo to Casper and back to Leo again. Casper even bullies the mayor into giving up his office to him. Having the police and politicians in the pocket of the crime boss isn't anything new, but the way the Coen Brothers portra characters as submissive to the whims of the bosses is comical.

Awkward Beatings & Silly Gunfire Abound in 'Miller's Crossing'

Image via 20th Century Fox

As with any gangster flick, there is plenty of violence in Miller's Crossing. The Coen Brothers poke fun at the nature of gangster violence in small but unmistakable ways throughout. During the assassination attempt on Leo, one of the goons sent to kill him sprays his Tommy gun all over the room after getting shot. The camera focuses on his face as the goon bounces while being shot and making circles with his weapon. This is drawn out for longer than necessary for comedic effect. In another scene where the newly Casper loyal police surround one of Leo's bars, the amount of firepower used to spray into the front of the building, including a firebomb and mounted machine gun, is meant to be over the top. When one of Leo's men stumbles out waving a white flag of surrender, he is shot on sight provoking laughter from the cops onlooking.

When it comes to less fatal violence in the film there is still plenty room for satire. When Tom is about to be given a beating by a Casper henchman, there is a slow and drawn out process of the guy taking off his jacket, hat and tie. he then waits for Tom to do the same, as a courtesy. After dealing a surprise blow to this henchman, he simply responds "Jesus Tom" and walks out hand over the fresh wound. The awkward feel of the scene generated from this interaction is felt as Tom stands holding a chair, unsure what is going to happen next. The same joke is played out again when right after Tom reveals that he is sleeping with Verna to Leo. Tom makes it past the armed guards slowly and over to the main room off the bar before Leo emerges, now without his jacket, ready to give Tom a public beating. Obviously we never see Leo undress, but the joke is self-referential. Even the police beating on Casper's henchman say they will be "interrogating" for a while if Tom wants in on it, clearly a matter-of-fact nod to the style of police work in those times.

Whether it is the silly pauses before violence, the general misunderstandings found in the plot, or the light touch of quirkiness in the characters, Miller's Crossing makes room for fun in the often serious gangster movie. The Coens would play with the levels of seriousness and comedy in their other crime movies such as the uber serious No Country for Old Men and the less serious Fargo just a few years later. Miller's Crossing remains a window into the duo's development of their now widely recognized style and revisiting the film is worth it if only for that.