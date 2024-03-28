The Coen Brothers have made plenty of films across numerous decades now, many of them defined by their crime/thriller elements, unpredictable storylines, and trademark sense of humor that can be equal parts dark and absurd. They’ve made some movies without typical villains, movies where no one really stands out as a villain because everyone’s morally questionable, and movies where a character’s bad luck or hostile environment stands in for a more human villain (like in A Serious Man and Inside Llewyn Davis).

Still, there are enough genuine villains found throughout the filmography of the Coen Brothers – plus one example from a film that Joel directed without Ethan – to make ranking some of the best possible. That’s what the following intends to do, with the best of the best Coen Brothers villains ranked below, starting with the fairly memorable and ending with the most memorable.

10 Tom Chaney

'True Grit' (2010)

Standing as one of the best Westerns of the 21st century so far, True Grit is an updated version of the same story told in 1969, which was notable for containing John Wayne’s sole Oscar win. True Grit tells a story that centers on revenge, with a young girl enlisting the help of two men to track down and kill the man responsible for murdering her father.

It’s mostly a film that focuses on the “heroes,” or anti-heroes, which could be a more appropriate term, though Josh Brolin does still make an impression as Tom Chaney, the man who’s to be brought to justice for his past misdeeds. Brolin would go on to play a more iconic villain in the MCU some years later, but Chaney is still an effective villain, and one part of the brutal depiction of the Old West found in this Western.

9 Goldthwaite Higginson Dorr

'The Ladykillers' (2004)

Just as True Grit was a remake, so too was 2004’s The Ladykillers, though when judged as a film, this one wasn’t quite as great as the aforementioned 2010 Western from the Coen Brothers. The superior take on The Ladykillers came out in 1955, though this 2004 version is quite similar, with both movies being about very incompetent criminals being thwarted by their clueless elderly landlord.

Still, the lead criminal in the film’s thoroughly useless gang, Goldthwaite Higginson Dorr, is worth mentioning because he’s played by Tom Hanks in a very entertaining performance. It stands as one of the few times Hanks has played a villain (well, this and Elvis), but Alec Guinness was probably more memorable in that original film… a film that also boasted a young Peter Sellers in a very entertaining supporting role.

8 Sheriff Cooley

'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? might well rank as one of the more underrated Coen Brothers movies, as though it was well-received upon release, it doesn’t seem to inspire quite as much passion among viewers as some of the Coens' best-known 1990s/2000s titles. It’s about three escaped convicts who go looking for some buried treasure, all the while being pursued by the law, including a particularly determined sheriff.

His name is Sheriff Cooley, to be specific, and he’s the most recognizable figure who pursues the main characters, owing to the fact that he always wears sunglasses. Though the heroes are, effectively, prisoners, they still feel far less villainous than Cooley, who goes above and beyond in how relentlessly he pursues the three main characters, demonstrating cruelty and ruthlessness just about any time he shows up on screen.

7 Buster Scruggs

'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' (2018)

Given The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is an anthology movie, the titular character is only in it for one of several segments, but he’s the most memorable single character from the entire film. His section of the movie is quite fast-paced and funny, but when you think about it, Buster Scruggs himself is a bit of a sociopath, and would be terrifying were he not cracking jokes and singing all the time.

He can’t be as threatening as some other Coen Brothers’ movies because of the tone for most of his segment, but Buster Scruggs antagonizes various people and then shows himself to be more than willing to kill them with ruthless efficiency. It’s more or less played for laughs, but he’s a pretty terrible guy at the end of the day; perhaps even one of the most underappreciated “villains” in recent memory.

6 Leonard Smalls

'Raising Arizona' (1987)

Even though Raising Arizona is one of the most frequently comedic movies directed by the Coen Brothers, it still finds room within the madness of its plot to have a surprisingly good villain. The unlikely “heroes” of the movie are lovable, but they are also thieves, the pair being in a healthy relationship but unable to have kids of their own, prompting them to steal one of five quintuplets.

It’s a very silly spin on an almost Bonnie and Clyde kind of story, and one character the two leads come across is a sinister and mysterious bounty hunter known as Leonard Smalls. Smalls feels like he’s entered Raising Arizona right off the set of a Mad Max movie, but he works surprisingly well, managing to be a menacing and threatening character without ever overpowering or darkening to too great an extent the film’s humor.

5 Macbeth

'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

By no means did the Coen Brothers create the character of Macbeth, and even if the story had been original, it would’ve only been Joel Coen “responsible” for the character, given he directed The Tragedy of Macbeth without his brother, Ethan. The titular character of Macbeth is, of course, a more than well-established character, with the play being more than 400 years old and one of Shakespeare’s most well-known tragedies (not to mention the fact that Macbeth was loosely based on a real person).

Macbeth here, as is normally the case, is not a sympathetic sort of tragic hero, instead being someone defined by his greed and blind lust for power; things that bring about an inevitable downfall. Denzel Washington is more than up for the task of playing this character and reciting his iconic lines of dialogue, giving a complex performance of a familiar character and digging deep into the rotten core of the play’s titular figure.

4 Gaear Grimsrud

'Fargo' (1996)

A cinematic highlight of the entire 1990s, Fargo is best remembered for its protagonist: pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson, who’s one of the few intelligent characters found in the film. Otherwise, Fargo finds tension and dark comedy from having a cast filled with morally corrupt and oftentimes foolish characters all involved with a scheme that involves kidnapping, extortion, and, eventually, plenty of murder.

Of these villainous characters, however, none prove quite as intimidating or prone to uncaring violence as Gaear Grimsrud, played to incredibly memorable effect by Peter Stormare. He kills a lot of people, considering he’s just a supporting character who’s part of a relatively short movie, and he does so without remorse or anything approaching empathy. Despite Fargo being quite funny throughout (in a dark way), Grimsrud remains quietly terrifying.

3 Charlie Meadows

'Barton Fink' (1991)

Anyone who’s seen their fair share of Coen Brothers’ movies will know that John Goodman is an actor who shows up fairly often throughout their filmography. He’s always great, whether playing a small role or a more prominent one, and gets to shine as a truly villainous character in Barton Fink, an early film by the Coens that also happened to win them a Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The titular character is the film’s hapless protagonist, and he travels from New York City to Los Angeles, hoping to transition from being a playwright to becoming a screenwriter. He meets Charlie Meadows, who initially seems helpful but gradually becomes someone who’s a great deal more unsettling than initially seemed. Goodman is surprisingly terrifying, especially in the film’s back half, and he pulled off playing a shockingly good antagonist here in Barton Fink.

2 Loren Visser

'Blood Simple' (1984)

The Coen Brothers positively exploded onto the film scene in 1984 with the release of their fantastic and brutal neo-noir film, Blood Simple. As far as feature film debuts go, this is a rather legendary one, as even if it might not represent the filmmaking duo at their absolute peak, it’s expertly done considering how it was their first, and it remains an intense, atmospheric, and unnerving watch to this day.

Blood Simple is about a continually escalating conflict that begins when one man begins to suspect his wife is cheating on him with another, and hires a private detective named Loren Visser to investigate. The late M. Emmet Walsh was frequently relegated to small but memorable roles throughout his prolific career, but Visser was a character that gave Walsh a ton to work with, and he’s amazingly sinister, creepy, and seemingly unstoppable, particularly during the film’s oftentimes nightmarish final act.

1 Anton Chigurh

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

It’s no contest, really. Anton Chigurh is one of the best villains in movie history, so him getting placed at the very top when it comes to villains from the Coen Brothers’ filmography was an inevitability. Appearing in No Country for Old Men, he's a hitman who’ll stop at nothing to recover a large sum of cash that’s been taken from the site of a drug deal turned deadly, and indeed, Chigurh leaves behind a huge body count in his pursuit of this money.

Javier Bardem gave an incredible performance in No Country for Old Men, more than earning his Oscar win for the role. It’s a very good movie even outside the villain and the performance given by Bardem, with plenty that makes it a highlight within the Coens’ body of work… but still, that character and that acting from Bardem is what takes it from being “just” very good to exceptionally great.

