The Big Picture The Coen Brothers excel at crafting dialogue and visuals in their films, showcasing both wit and darkness in their storytelling.

Musicals and Coen Brothers movies share a common paradoxical nature, blending absurdity with real human emotions through the use of songs and singing.

Although a Coen Brothers musical is not yet on the horizon, their previous films like O Brother, Where Art Thou? and Hail, Caesar! offer glimpses of their potential in the genre.

It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes the works of Joel and Ethan Coen so great. They're hilarious filmmakers, but just reducing them to their wit ignores their accomplishments in darker works like No Country for Old Men. They're masters at visuals, especially when it comes to figuring out just the right kind of imagery to use to accentuate an absurd gag, but they're also so gifted with crafting dialogue people will still be quoting 100 years from now. This duo uncovered new elements of long-standing movie stars like George Clooney or Channing Tatum, but they also unveiled new discoveries like Frances McDormand to the cinematic world. The works of Joel and Ethan Coen accomplish so much, and often in such seemingly paradoxical ways, that it can be difficult to communicate just what makes them special as filmmakers. Needless to say, though, they are incredibly talented artists and the intricate nature of their works also makes them prime candidates to helm a musical movie.

Musicals, much like the average Coen Brothers movie, are complicated beasts. They're at once seen as stuffy and old-fashioned, yet works like Oklahoma! are rife with sexually charged lyrics if one digs deep enough. Meanwhile, these titles are clearly removed from reality to a comical degree, yet the greatest musicals (even something involving raunchy puppets like Avenue Q) can tap into very real human emotions that can only be communicated through loud singing. So much amazing art is a contradiction from top-to-bottom. Musical movies and the works of the Coen Brothers are great examples of this phenomenon. It's high time the two were paired together for a proper feature-length movie, especially since it's not like Joel and Ethan Coen have zero experience with this style of filmmaking. On the contrary, they've been practically warming up for this sort of movie for years in some of the most memorable aspects of their various features.

'Inside Llewyn Davis' Explores the Life of a Musician

Image via StudioCanal

Joel and Ethan Coen seem to have always had a song in their hearts as filmmakers even if they’ve never gone all the way into making a conventional musical feature. However, titles like O Brother, Where Are Thou? and Inside Llewyn Davis are centered on characters who work as musicians (this is especially true of the latter title) and take up a lot of their screen time singing tunes viewers won’t be able to get out of their heads. There is an assortment of in-universe reasons for all these songs (the “No Dames!” tune in Hail, Caesar! is being filmed on the set of an old-school musical, for instance) rather than the inexplicable presence of people who can just sing at the drop of a hat in conventional musical titles. Yet, despite this difference, movies like Inside Llewyn Davis and O Brother, Where Are Thou? have cornerstones of this genre running through their veins all the same.

RELATED: 'The Big Lebowski': 10 Best Quotes for the 25th Anniversary

For starters, the duo does great work figuring out how songs can feel so specific to the characters who are singing them. Even some traditional modern musicals, like The Greatest Showman or other works with lyrics by Pasek & Paul have tunes that sound like they could be dropped on pop radio without any adjustments. Their lyrics don’t feel specific to the characters who are singing them or the situations they’re navigating. While you can make an incredibly fun musical that leans entirely into the gimmick of using songs that exist beyond just one movie (Mamma Mia! is a lot of fun, after all, and the masterpiece Singin’ in the Rain utilizes many pre-existing tunes), many great musicals rely on tunes that sound like they could only be sung by their characters. This is something that the Coen Brothers are so good at tapping into.

This is true even when their movies hinge entire sequences on songs that have existed for decades. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” for instance, has a hallucinatory aesthetic and slyly witty lyrics that feel like they were made for the screenplay for The Big Lebowski. Meanwhile, Inside Llewyn Davis incorporates pre-existing folk songs that sound like they were crafted from the get-go to emerge from the lips of characters like Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac). The movie's rendition of “Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)” feels as specifically designed for Inside Llewyn Davis and its titular lead as fully original musical numbers inhabiting all-time great musicals like A Strange Loop. There’s a real purpose to be found in the way tunes (both original and classic) are incorporated into the works of the Coen Brothers. Songs are a window into the souls of these characters and even something like the diegetic use of 1970s rock tunes in The Big Lebowski suggests the Coen Brothers recognize how important in-universe music can be for illuminating who a person is. The mind reels at what they could accomplish (both thematically and in terms of spectacle) if they took this fascinating a few steps further and gave the world an original musical.

The Coen Brothers' Imagery Is Perfect for Musicals

Image via Focus Features

The way music is used in the various works of the Coen Brothers already suggests the duo would be perfect for the world of musicals. But another trait of theirs also suggests they’re primed and ready for this genre: their love for inexplicable imagery. Today, musical movies are considered a lot of things, but the weakest modern entries in the genre (films like The Prom, Beauty and the Beast (2017), or Dear Evan Hansen) have certainly not lived up to one quality about the genre that often gets lost in modern discussions: musical movies can be so weird.

Classic musicals weren’t just all about conventionally attractive cis-het people smooching or early 20th-century townsfolk dancing around in the streets. The innately heightened tendencies of a genre where human beings just started singing about their problems inspired vintage artists in the genre like director/choreographer Busby Berkeley to indulge in equally outlandish imagery. Just look at this seven-and-a-half-minute-long Carmen Miranda number "The Lady in the Tutti Frutti Hat" from the 1943 film The Gang's All Here. Everything about this deviation from reality (from the dreamlike tropical backdrop to those massive bananas) is preposterous with a capital "P." This wasn’t an outlier either, with tons of other classical musical movies featuring set pieces that have to be seen to be believed (like Fred Astaire’s combination of musical and film noir tropes in a ditty from The Band Wagon).

Joel and Ethan Coen haven’t been stuffing their films full of gigantic bananas, but their often absurdist works are right in tune with the ridiculousness that marks so many of the greatest film noirs. The relentless mayhem of their most ludicrous titles like The Hudsucker Proxy or Burn After Reading suggests this duo is plenty capable of delivering images and situations that are giddily ridiculous. Even a more grounded Coen Brothers movie like A Serious Man demonstrates their affinity for absurd imagery, namely in that masterpiece's intentionally-abrupt final moment where a gigantic tornado approaches a school. Having the gusto to commit to that sort of conclusion is just the kind of moxie you need to successfully navigate the world of musical cinema. Plus, that “No Dames!” musical number, the closest the Coen’s have come to delivering a conventional song-and-dance routine, was chock-full of the kind of silliness (and homoeroticism, another key element of this genre) you need for a proper musical movie.

Unfortunately, We Won’t See a Coen Brothers Musical Anytime Soon

Image via Universal Pictures

For a while there, it looked doubtful that audiences would ever have the privilege of seeing what any new Coen Brothers movies (let alone specifically a musical) would look like. This is because Joel and Ethan Coen briefly split up to pursue their own individual directorial efforts. However, Ethan Coen recently confirmed that he and Joel are getting the band back together to helm a new movie together. Who knows what form this new collaboration will take, but moviegoers everywhere can celebrate the imminent return of one of the greatest directorial duos to ever grace this medium.

Even with this pair reunited, it's still unknown if (let alone when) the world might finally get to see a Coen Brothers musical movie. Luckily, fans of the men behind A Serious Man have plenty of movies and sequences to revisit to remind themselves how well these filmmakers channel the greatest aspects of musical cinema. O Brother, Where Art Thou?, with its several segments depicting The Soggy Bottom Boys singing songs like “I Am A Man of Constant Sorry,” and the “No Dames!” sequence from Hail, Caesar! feel especially like the closest moviegoers will get in the near future of this iconic duo dabbling in such a richly exciting genre of cinematic storytelling. However, even if these movies and scenes are the closest the Coens ever come to making a musical movie, well, at least we got to see Channing Tatum sing and dance while another man’s groin was just inches from his face. That’s not nothing, and certainly a moment of horny maximalism that would’ve made Busby Berkley proud.