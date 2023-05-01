In the third act of The Big Lebowski, the slacker Raymond Chandler aesthetic and dark comedy of the movie takes a backseat to an extended dream sequence that functions both as a parody of adult movies and especially as a pastiche of classical musicals. The Dude (Jeff Bridges) is now in a fantasy land that takes visual elements common to bowling alleys (like a place to rent shoes) and has blown them up to stylized proportions. Also, here is Maude (Julianne Moore), who dances alongside a barrage of scantily clad ladies in Viking hats who engage in elaborate dance choreography. All of this dreamlike imagery is accompanied by the pulsating rhythms of the Kenny Rogers tune “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” which just accentuates the trippy and otherworldly qualities of this scene.

Capturing such an aesthetic really puts this The Big Lebowski sequence right in line with vintage musicals from masters like Busby Berkley, which often dabbled in imagery that was downright bizarre rather than just cutesy. The fun interaction between the music and the on-screen characters, not to mention the superbly executed dance moves, also reminds one how beautifully directors Joel and Ethan Coen are at channeling the vibes of old-school musicals. It’s a trait that’s been reaffirmed enough times in their career that one can’t help but yearn passionately for these two to finally make a full-blown feature-length musical movie!

How Have Musicals Informed the Works of the Coen Brothers?

Joel and Ethan Coen seem to have always had a song in their hearts as filmmakers even if they’ve never gone all the way into making a conventional musical feature. However, titles like O Brother, Where Are Thou? and Inside Llewyn Davis are centered on characters who work as musicians (this is especially true of the latter title) and take up a lot of their screen time singing tunes viewers won’t be able to get out of their heads. There is an assortment of in-universe reasons for all these songs (the “No Dames!” tune in Hail, Caesar! is being filmed on the set of an old-school musical, for instance) rather than the inexplicable presence of people who can just sing at the drop of a hat in conventional musical titles. Yet, despite this difference, movies like Inside Llewyn Davis and O Brother, Where Are Thou? have cornerstones of this genre running through their veins all the same.

For starters, the duo does great work figuring out how songs can feel so specific to the characters who’re singing them. Even some traditional modern musicals, like The Greatest Showman or other works with lyrics by Pasek & Paul have tunes that sound like they could be dropped on pop radio without any adjustments. Their lyrics don’t feel specific to the characters who’re singing them or the situations they’re navigating. While you can make an incredibly fun musical that leans entirely into the gimmick of using songs that exist beyond just one movie (Mamma Mia! is a lot of fun, after all, and the masterpiece Singin’ in the Rain utilizes many pre-existing tunes), many great musicals rely on tunes that sound like they could only be sung by their characters. This is something that the Coen Brothers are so good at tapping into.

This is true even when their movies hinge entire sequences on songs that have existed for decades. “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In),” for instance, has a hallucinatory aesthetic and slyly witty lyrics that feel like they were made for the screenplay for The Big Lebowski. Meanwhile, Inside Llewyn Davis incorporates pre-existing folk songs that sound like they were crafted from the get-go to emerge from the lips of characters like Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac). The movie's rendition of “Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)” feels as specifically designed for Inside Llewyn Davis and its titular lead as fully original musical numbers inhabiting all-time great musicals like A Strange Loop.

There’s real purpose to be found in the way tunes (both original and classic) are incorporated into the works of the Coen Brothers. Songs are a window into the souls of these characters and even something like the diegetic use of 1970s rock tunes in The Big Lebowski suggests the Coen Brothers recognize how important in-universe music can be for illuminating who a person is. The mind reels at what they could accomplish (both thematically and in terms of spectacle) if they took this fascinating a few steps further and gave the world an original musical.

The Bizarre Imagery of the Coen Brothers Filmography is Perfect For Musicals

The way music is used in the various works of the Coen Brothers already suggests the duo would be perfect for the world of musicals. But another trait of theirs also suggests they’re primed and ready for this genre: their love for inexplicable imagery. Today, musical movies are considered a lot of things, but the weakest modern entries in the genre (films like The Prom, Beauty and the Beast (2017), or Dear Evan Hansen) have certainly not lived up to one quality about the genre that often gets lost in modern discussions: musical movies can be so weird.

Classic musicals weren’t just all about conventionally attractive cis-het people smooching or early 20th-century townsfolk dancing around in the streets. The innately heightened tendencies of a genre where human beings just started singing about their problems inspired vintage artists in the genre like director/choreographer Busby Berkeley to indulge in equally outlandish imagery. Just look at this seven-and-a-half-minute-long Carmen Miranda number "The Lady in the Tutti Frutti Hat" from the 1943 film The Gang's All Here. Everything about this deviation from reality (from the dreamlike tropical backdrop to those massive bananas) is preposterous with a capital "P." This wasn’t an outlier either, with tons of other classical musical movies featuring set pieces that have to be seen to be believed (like Fred Astaire’s combination of musical and film noir tropes in a ditty from The Band Wagon).

Joel and Ethan Coen haven’t been stuffing their films full of gigantic bananas, but their often absurdist works are right in tune with the ridiculousness that marks so many of the greatest film noirs. The relentless mayhem of their most ludicrous titles like The Hudsucker Proxy or Burn After Reading suggests this duo is plenty capable of delivering images and situations that are giddily ridiculous. Even a more grounded Coen Brothers movie like A Serious Man demonstrates their affinity for absurd imagery, namely in that masterpiece's intentionally-abrupt final moment where a gigantic tornado approaches a school. Having the gusto to commit to that sort of conclusion is just the kind of moxie you need to successfully navigate the world of musical cinema. Plus, that “No Dames!” musical number, the closest the Coen’s have come to delivering a conventional song-and-dance routine, was chock-full of the kind of silliness (and homoeroticism, another key element of this genre) you need for a proper musical movie.

Unfortunately, We Won’t See a Coen Brothers Musical Anytime Soon

Alas, it’s doubtful that audiences will have the privilege of seeing what a Coen Brothers musical looks like anytime soon. This is mainly because Joel and Ethan Coen have recently split up to pursue their own individual directorial efforts. While Ethan Coen has left the door open for the duo to collaborate again in the future, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing them reunite as soon as we'd like. The jury’s still out on whether these two can flourish as successful artists as solo acts for the long term, but it’s already abundantly clear that this development in their careers makes a Coen Brothers musical pretty impossible for the time being.

Luckily, even without such a production on the horizon, Coen Brothers fans have plenty of movies and sequences to revisit to remind themselves how well these filmmakers channel the greatest aspects of musical cinema. O Brother, Where Art Thou?, with its several segments depicting The Soggy Bottom Boys singing songs like “I Am A Man of Constant Sorry,” and the “No Dames!” sequence from Hail, Caesar! feel especially like the closest moviegoers will get in the near future to seeing this iconic duo dabble in such a richly exciting genre of cinematic storytelling. However, even if these movies and scenes are the closest the Coens ever come to making a musical movie, well, at least we got to see Channing Tatum sing and dance while another man’s groin was just inches from his face. That’s not nothing, and certainly a moment of horny maximalism that would’ve made Busby Berkley proud.