It looks like The Cohen Brothers are back, as they are reportedly working on a new project together, according to Slash Film. After spending the last few years working on individual projects, the filmmaking duo will once again work together in the near future. There wasn't an actual split between Ethan and Joel, as they simply decided to utilize the latest stage of their careers to pursue personal films that they were desiring to bring to life. As the temporal separation between the directors was very amicable, the news of a reunion can only create anticipation for the audience that has followed their filmography for years.

Joel Coen used his time as an individual filmmaker to work on The Tragedy of Macbeth, the powerful Shakespeare adaptation that featured Denzel Washington on the titular role. Presented in a black-and-white format, the movie took the King of Scotland into the darkest corners of his mind, as he has to deal with a prophecy that had indicated him that he would lose his crown at the hands of the descendants of Banquo. As time moves on, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand) watches her husband slowly lose his mind, using his power for violence in a desperate attempt to remain on the throne.

On the other hand, Ethan Coen kept himself busy by working on this year's Drive-Away Dolls. Starring Maragaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, the comedy takes many unconventional twists and turns, as a couple of friends need a breath of fresh air after a couple of unfortunate events in their lives. Sometimes, the best way to get over a breakup is to team up with clearly inexperienced criminals, or at least that's the solution Jamie (Qualley) and Marian (Visnawathan) came up with in this fall's most explosive road comedy adventure.

The Boys Are Back

During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Ethan Cohen spoke about what it was like to work on a feature without his brother, as Drive-Away Dolls was made during the time they spent apart. Here's what the director had to mention about the situation: "Oh, well, I don't got to worry about distinguishing it, you do! I don't worry about that stuff. I mean, me and Trish (Cooke) work on the movie— I don't even know what to say, it's actually a valid question but it totally stumps me. We work on the movie and then that's what it is. [Laughs] It reflects our taste as opposed to mine and Joel's taste, so it's a different thing, but that's what it is."

