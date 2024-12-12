Of all the actors who've collaborated with the Coen Brothers multiple times, the only actor who’s been in more of their films than Steve Buscemi is Frances McDormand. As far as appearances go, Buscemi is tied with John Goodman, who’s admittedly been in six features, while Buscemi has been in five features and one short film. Besides that short film, all of Buscemi’s Coen Brother collaborations were released in the 1990s, with roles both minor and supporting in nature.

It almost seems like the size of Steve Buscemi’s role in each Coen Brothers movie he’s appeared in correlates to the overall quality of that movie, which makes it possible to argue that the more Buscemi, the better. Few will complain about him lending his unique presence and distinctive anxious energy to the sorts of dark comedies and crime/thriller movies the Coens excel at making, with all six of those films he’s in ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the great.

6 'Paris Je T'aime' (2006)

Plays The Tourist

Image via La Fabrique de Films

With a title that translates to “Paris, I Love You,” Paris Je T’aime is an anthology film that does indeed deal with stories that depict and/or celebrate life in Paris, often with themes concerning love, longing, or connection highlighted. As can be said about most anthology movies, inconsistency does hurt Paris Je T’aime and prevent it from being overall great… but at least the Coen Brothers’ segment – which stars Steve Buscemi and is called "Tuileries" – is pretty good.

It essentially follows Buscemi playing a tourist who commits the social sin of making eye contact with people while waiting for a train at Tuileries station. It’s one of the funniest short films in the overall anthology, and Buscemi is perfectly cast as a hapless man who’s a complete fish out of water, and plagued with the same sense of bad luck that impacted the central character in the Coens’ A Serious Man. The other shorts technically make Paris Je T’aime weaker than most Coen Brothers movies by weighing the whole thing down, but their specific short is quite good (as is Buscemi’s performance within it).

5 'The Hudsucker Proxy' (1994)

Plays The Beatnik Barman

Image via Warner Bros.

Like with their contribution to Paris Je T'aime, the Coen Brothers did not give Steve Buscemi’s character in The Hudsucker Proxy a name, with him only being known as the Beatnik Barman. This is in line with another movie from 1994, Pulp Fiction, which saw Quentin Tarantino cast Steve Buscemi again, following Reservoir Dogs, but not as a named or prominent character; merely appearing briefly as a waiter made up to look like just like Buddy Holly (ooh-wee-ooh).

He's far from the only surprising name to show up in a small role here, with other minor/cameo appearances coming from the likes of Bruce Campbell, Sam Raimi, and John Goodman. As for the film itself? The Hudsucker Proxy is not a great Coen Brothers comedy, but it has its moments and an admirable style, not to mention a fierce commitment to capturing the sort of breezy charm found in screwball comedies made some 50 or more years earlier.

4 'Barton Fink' (1991)

Plays Chet

Image via 20th Century Fox

With Barton Fink, the Coen Brothers let John Goodman run absolutely wild, and his super intense performance here does ultimately steal the movie. John Turturro is also good, in a less in-your-face role, playing the film’s protagonist: a man who moves to Los Angeles wanting to become a screenwriter, but faces some unexpected hardships and obstacles. What initially seems fickle and annoying soon becomes nightmarish, with Barton Fink making a strong – and sometimes darkly funny – observation that the film industry is a kind of hell, in effect.

Steve Buscemi gets a little more to do here compared to those aforementioned Coen Brothers flicks, and his character even gets a name this time! His character is Chet, and he’s an oddball bellhop who works at the bizarre hotel Turturro’s Barton Fink stays at when he first arrives in Los Angeles. You get just enough Buscemi here for the film to work; he might not steal the movie, nor distract from what it’s really going for, but he’s a fun addition to a strong cast that, beyond Turturro and Goodman, also includes the likes of Judy Davis, John Mahoney, and Jon Polito.

3 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Plays Mink

Image via 20th Century Fox

It’s easy to call Miller’s Crossing one of the most underrated gangster movies of the 1990s, and not too much harder to call it one of the flat-out best gangster films released that decade. It does as many things narratively as some movies take three or more hours to do, but it instead clocks in at a fairly lean 115 minutes, with a story about gang warfare that accurately recreates a time in history, features some impressive action and tense set pieces, and finds time to even deal with some romantic drama alongside all the crime stuff.

It was an early Coen Brothers movie overall, following on from their 80s movies like Blood Simple and Raising Arizona, with Miller’s Crossing also standing out because it was the first time Steve Buscemi popped up in one of the brothers’ movies. He plays a supporting role without a ton of screen time, but his character, Mink, is nonetheless an important one overall, and a surprisingly tragic one, too.

2 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Plays Donny