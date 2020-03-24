‘Coffee & Kareem’ Red-Band Trailer: Ed Helms Leads Foul-Mouthed Netflix Buddy Comedy

Netflix has released the first Coffee & Kareem red-band trailer, offering a NSFW look at the upcoming Netflix original comedy film. Directed by Michael Dowse, the filmmaker behind the underrated comedies Goon and What If, and written by Shane Mack, the film stars Ed Helms as a police officer named James Coffee who has newly struck up a relationship with a woman named Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson). The only “problem” in this relationship is James’ inability to form a solid relationship with Vanessa’s son, Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh). But when Kareem and James are both witnesses to a drug deal gone wrong, the mismatched duo are forced to go on the run throughout Detroit and work together if they have any chance of surviving.

This movie has all the makings of a hit comedy, and yet this trailer is… underwhelming to say the least. It feels almost haphazardly cut, and the “foul-mouthed kid” gag just feels kind of tired. It’s possible this is just a bad trailer and the movie itself is actually great, but it’s also possible this is another underwhelming Netflix original effort. Which is a shame, because we know the streaming service is capable of producing great films (see: Marriage Story, Roma, The Irishman). They’re nailing the Oscar dramas, but I don’t think they’ve quite cracked the code of producing great commercial movies just yet. Although again, here’s hoping this is just a bad trailer.

Check out the Coffee & Kareem trailer below. The film also stars Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier. Coffee & Kareem will be released on Netflix on April 3rd.

