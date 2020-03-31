Watch: Colbert, Conan, and Seth Meyers Return to Late Night from Home

Late Night TV hosts returned in full force this past Monday with new shows airing on actual television instead of just on YouTube. Indeed, for the past couple of weeks folks like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have been recording new segments from their respective homes and releasing them online. It brought a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times as pretty much everything everywhere is shut down over coronavirus concerns.

This week, however, Colbert, Meyers, John Oliver and Conan O’Brien headed back to a television near you with somewhat awkward but oddly comforting shows recorded from their own homes. With so many late night hosts coming back to the airwaves, we thought we’d round up some highlights for you to see how they’re adjusting to this “new normal.”

Meyers released new “A Closer Look” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” segments last week, and on Monday had a full show recorded from his house that included a monologue, a new “A Closer Look,” and an interview with Bernie Sanders.

Colbert hosted a delightfully candid chat with fellow late night personality John Oliver, as the two talked about how their families have been responding to them recording from their own houses, and even showed off what they’re wearing “below the belt” while recording these segments.

O’Brien kept things wonderfully goofy with a discussion with his longtime friend Andy Richter, including a neat bit of Simpsons trivia. And Oliver was business as usual as he recorded an entirely new installment of Last Week Tonight.

It should also be noted that Fallon and Kimmel have been churning out new content for a while now on YouTube, with those videos also serving as fundraisers for various charities.

So take a look through some of the new late night TV content below. It’s damn good to have these folks back.