There’s no denying 2020 has been a garbage year. In lieu of being able to film traditionally in a studio, many talk shows have tried to carry on as best they can by conducting interviews via Zoom with guests in the comfort of their own homes (which has resulted in some delightful chaos, like Timothy Olyphant getting up in the middle of an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers to make himself a margarita). The Late Show with Stephen Colbert put together a year-end video of outtakes featuring several of Colbert’s celebrity guests trying (and in some cases failing) to sync up their audio and video, and it’s a strangely fun watch.

The four-and-a-half minute video features dozens of A-list celebrities doing what is called slating - essentially, stating your name directly into the camera before filming. In this case, Colbert also has each guest count to three and clap, in order to help the editors synchronize the audio and video. It might not sound all that compelling, but it’s an extremely fun clip, particularly because of how many guests seem to not be able to wrap their minds around the concept. Bryan Cranston jacks it up so completely that Colbert actually congratulates him on getting it wrong in a way that nobody else ever has. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey hilariously refuses to clap, with an energy that screams “You’re lucky I’m even counting, Stephen.”

Dolly Parton and Tom Hanks show up and continue to demonstrate that they are pure embodiments of goodness. Jake Gyllenhaal calls Colbert “Steve” which completely derails Colbert’s train of thought (nobody calls him “Steve” except for his brother Ed, Tom Hanks, and, apparently, Tom Brokaw). And Colbert shares a nice moment with his former The Daily Show boss Jon Stewart. It’s an oddly charming video full of some great cameos (George Clooney! Mindy Kaling! Bruce Springsteen!), and it’s a perfect recap of 2020's bizarre energy. For more stay-at-home entertainment, click here to watch John Krasinski's Some Good News holiday special featuring Dwayne Johnson as Santa Claus.

