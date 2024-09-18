The wave of TV reboots has recently hit a snag as the revival of Cold Case at CBS will not be moving forward, according to a new report from Deadline. The crime procedural, which originally aired from 2003 to 2010, was set for a reboot with CBS in negotiations with Warner Bros. TV. Unfortunately, those plans have now been halted.

Fifteen years after Cold Case wrapped up its seven-season run, series creator Meredith Stiehm was slated to spearhead the reboot. The new version was expected to take place in a fresh location — the Southwest, in contrast to the original’s Philadelphia setting — and would introduce a new squad of detectives dedicated to solving long-unsolved homicides. The revival aimed to build on the legacy of the original series, which was known for its emotional depth, strong performances, and innovative use of period music.

What Was 'Cold Case' About?

Image via CBS

Cold Case originally followed Detective Lilly Rush (played by Kathryn Morris), a determined Philadelphia homicide detective who specialised in cold cases. Alongside her was Detective Scotty Valens (Danny Pino), her dedicated partner through much of the series. The show received acclaim for its thoughtful storytelling and ability to weave in period music that enhanced the emotional weight of each case.

As for the reboot, while there were no official casting announcements, Danny Pino was reportedly in informal talks about reprising his role as Scotty Valens in a significant capacity. Kathryn Morris, the original series lead, had not yet been approached but was aware of the project, with potential discussions of a cameo to bridge the old and new series.

The now-scrapped reboot came on the heels of CBS’s successful revival of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation with CSI: Vegas, another Jerry Bruckheimer Television production. CBS seemed eager to replicate that success by revisiting more proven hits from its past. However, negotiations between CBS and Warner Bros. TV proved complex, similar to those encountered during last spring’s renewal talks for WBTV’s East New York. Issues surrounding streaming rights reportedly slowed down progress and, ultimately, contributed to the decision to shelve the reboot.

The Cold Case revival was poised to join CBS's already strong 2024-25 lineup, including new drama series Matlock, NCIS: Origins, and Watson. However, with the reboot officially off the table, fans of the original will have to hold out hope for a future revisit of the beloved series.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on TV series reboots and network developments.