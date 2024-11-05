Netflix has been going full steam ahead this year with true-crime projects about some of the most infamous cases of the last few decades. In September and October, the streamer shoved Erik and Lyle Menendez’s names and case back into the public eye with the dramatized Ryan Murphy series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story followed by The Menendez Brothers documentary and now, another attention-capturing case of the ‘90s is getting its time to shine. Today, the streamer has released the trailer for the upcoming production, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey. The latest title to come from critically acclaimed documentarian Joe Berlinger (the Paradise Lost trilogy), the movie will dig into the truth about what happened to the young beauty queen on the day after Christmas in 1996.

The case of six-year-old Ramsey has long been one of the most talked-about unsolved murder cases in the world of true crime, with Berlinger and his team eager to reprocess the facts in Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey and get one step closer to an answer. In the trailer, family movies from the Ramsey household are screened for viewers, as members of the family, including Benet’s father, John Ramsey, speak about the young woman at the center of the crime. With suspicions pointing in every direction, Berlinger reels it in with his latest project to try and refocus attention on the intricate details of the decades-long cold case.

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey?

Obviously, if we had the answer to the question of what actually happened to JonBenét Ramsey, there wouldn’t need to be a docuseries nearly three decades after her death to reinvestigate the facts as we know them. The reality is, that while we may never know what really happened to the six-year-old child, documentary filmmakers like Berlinger will always be around to try and pick up new pieces of clues and evidence.

There were a lot of driving factors behind why Ramsey’s case continues to go unsolved, with a major one being the inept handling of the crime scene by the Boulder Police Department. The detectives and officers called to the Ramsey home simply weren’t equipped for the type of know-how needed for something on this level, making mistakes left and right during the most important part of the investigation. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey will also put plenty of the blame on the sensationalism caused by the media and specifically the tabloids. Putting the family back into question, the production will also ask John Ramsey to recount the harrowing experience he, his wife, and other children went through.

You can watch the trailer for Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey above and stream it on Netflix on November 25.

