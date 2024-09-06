Not every action flick can be a hit, but sometimes a film’s sheer spectacle and star power give it a second chance—especially on streaming platforms. Case in point: The Cold Light of Day, an action-thriller starring a not-quite-Superman himself, Henry Cavill, alongside Bruce Willis and Sigourney Weaver, has found new life on Freevee, despite its dismal 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Originally released in 2012, The Cold Light of Day follows Cavill’s character, Will Shaw, a young man on vacation in Spain who must navigate a dangerous conspiracy after his family is kidnapped. The film is packed with gunfights, car chases, and high-stakes espionage. Cavill, then on the cusp of his Man of Steel fame, plays the reluctant hero, while Bruce Willis delivers his trademark tough-guy persona as Will’s father.

Despite the high-profile cast, the film bombed with critics, earning its spot among the lowly 4%-club on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews panned the film’s weak plot, clichéd dialogue, and lack of character development. The New York Times famously criticised it as "thoroughly incompetent 'Bourne' movie imitation.” However, for fans of mindless action, The Cold Light of Day offers plenty of explosions and tense moments, making it a guilty pleasure for some.

What's the Movie About?

The film follows Will Shaw (Cavill), a young businessman who goes on a family vacation to Spain. However, things take a dramatic turn when his family is kidnapped while out on a sailing trip. Will soon discovers that his father, Martin (played by Willis), is actually a CIA operative, and the family’s abduction is tied to a briefcase that his father has stolen.

Will is forced into a dangerous game of espionage, as he navigates a conspiracy involving intelligence agencies, ruthless criminals, and corrupt officials in a race to save his family. As Will struggles to stay alive and outsmart his enemies, he uncovers secrets about his father and must learn how to survive in this high-stakes world.

Now that it’s available for free streaming on Freevee, the film is finding a new audience. Fans of Cavill and Willis may be tuning in out of curiosity or to revel in the over-the-top action sequences, and, while it may not win any awards for storytelling, it’s the kind of easy-to-watch action romp that Freevee viewers are more than happy to rediscover.

If you’re looking for a film that doesn’t take itself too seriously and provides some old-school action fun, The Cold Light of Day may be worth a watch—even if its Rotten Tomatoes score suggests otherwise.