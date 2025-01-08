You’d be hard-pressed to find another powerhouse trio of performers pouring their all into a movie like Jude Law, Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger did in 2003’s Cold Mountain. If you entered the new year feeling some sort of way about love (either bleak or hopeful), the Anthony Minghella-directed feature is bound to pull on your heartstrings and show that true love endures all. Luckily, for Paramount+ subscribers, the war-centered period drama is now streaming on the platform, giving you a chance to catch up on a classic that came out more than two decades ago. If Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has helped you rediscover Law’s charm and talent or if Babygirl has made you thirsty for more Kidman, simply open your hearts and minds and travel back in time to one of the darkest chapters in the history of the United States.

At its core, the vibes of Cold Mountain are like a Homeward Bound-style journey of getting home to those you love, except there are no talking animals and a lot more flying bullets and racism. In it, Law stars as W.P. Inman, a man living in the titular North Carolina town who is called to raise arms against the Union as part of the Confederacy’s efforts during the Civil War. Having just found the love of his life in a preacher’s daughter named Ava Monroe (Kidman), Inman isn’t very thrilled about heading off to the battlefield but does his duty nonetheless. Years pass and after seeing too many men die brutally, Inman decides to desert the war effort and travel back to his beloved.

If you thought the holy trinity of Law, Kidman, and Zellweger was impressive, just wait until you hear about the ensemble cast of Cold Mountain. Joining the trio is a stacked cast that includes the likes of Natalie Portman (Garden State), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Eileen Atkins (Wicked Little Letters), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Doubt), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands), Donald Sutherland (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone), Giovanni Ribisi (A Million Ways to Die in the West), Ray Winstone (The Departed) and Jack White (Killers of the Flower Moon).

'Cold Mountain' Was a Commercial and Critical Success

At the global box office, Cold Mountain lassoed in $173 million against its $79 million budget, making it a financial success. However, its Rotten Tomatoes 70% critics’ approval rating doesn’t fairly showcase the praise the Civil War epic received from the awards community. With seven total Academy Award nominations, the title walked away that night with one win, which went to Zellweger for Best Supporting Actress. Likewise, at the BAFTAs, Cold Mountain was nominated 13 times, with Zelwegger once again taking home a trophy for her work, along with Gabriel Yared and T Bone Burnett for Best Original Music.

