At the start of any great episode of television is a strong cold open. These cold opens set the tone for what is to come later in the episode, whether-or-not they are related to the central storyline. For a drama show, this can look like a major character death, a seemingly unrelated storyline that later connects back to the main plot, or an intense moment that lands the protagonist in a difficult situation for the rest of the episode.

For sitcoms, great cold opens are often entirely unrelated to the main plot of the episode, but they can still connect back to what will come later in the episode. There are a number of fantastic sitcom cold opens out there, but occasionally, one of these cold opens will stand out among the rest. This could either be because it changed the idea of what to expect from cold opens, either from that show or from sitcoms in general, or because it marked a fundamental change for that sitcom. These are 10 cold opens that forever changed sitcoms.

10 Emily goes through with her wedding to Ross

'Friends' Season 5, Episode 1

Image via NBC

No Friends fan will ever forget the moment that Ross (David Schwimmer) said Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) name at the altar in his wedding to Emily (Helen Baxendale). Season 4 ended on that incredibly shocking moment, and then Season 5 brilliantly picked up right where it left off. Friends could have handled Ross's major slip-up in a number of ways, with one being that Emily could have called off the wedding right then and there.

In the cold open of the Season 5 premiere of Friends, Emily decides to marry Ross in spite of what just happened, and then she immediately flees right then. Having Emily go through with the wedding after that was a bold move on Friends' part, and it changed the series forever after that point. Ross' number of divorces became a key part of his character, and one of the series' running jokes in the later seasons.