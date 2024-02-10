The Big Picture Cold Prey is a Norwegian slasher film with a unique villain known as the Mountain Man, who wears a ski mask and parka.

The film has beautiful cinematography and takes advantage of Norway's winter setting, creating a claustrophobic atmosphere.

Cold Prey became a successful franchise with two sequels and stands out for its slow-burn storytelling and likable characters.

Thanks to Eli Roth and Thanksgiving, nearly every holiday has a horror film now. Halloween is covered and Christmas has Black Christmasand killer Santa's galore. There are horror movies for New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, April Fool's Day, and the Fourth of July. All we're really missing now is a messed-up creature feature with a killer Easter bunny. Forget having one day. There's another horror movie out there, one so good that it became a franchise, which doesn't celebrate a holiday but an entire season. In 2006, the Norwegian slasher Cold Prey introduced us to a new villain called the Mountain Man. Imagine a giant Michael Myers in a ski mask and parka, and you're on the right track. Cold Prey is a slow burn that will warm you up, and it has some of the most beautiful cinematography you'll ever see in a stalk-and-slash film, even as blood turns the glorious white snow crimson red.

'Cold Prey' Introduces Horror Fans to a Frightening New Villain

Even if you have never seen or heard of Cold Prey, there's a good chance you are familiar with other works by its director, Roar Uthaug. In 2015, he directed the disaster film, The Wave, which was the Swedish submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, before helming the Tomb Raider reboot in 2018, and 2022's Troll for Netflix. But before all these successes, in 2006, he gave us a wintery slasher like no other with Cold Prey, called Fritt Vilt in Norway, which translates to "open season."

We take gory horror films for granted in the U.S., but the same can't be said for countries with a smaller film industry like Norway. That's part of what makes Cold Prey feel so special. It's not a half-assed boring copycat with someone trying to cash in. Instead, Cold Prey is treated with reverence, as if Uthaug and the cast and crew feel lucky and genuinely excited to be given such an opportunity. They used what they could bring to the genre to their advantage. Most of us probably can't imagine Norway in the winter, but Cold Prey paints an awe-inspiring picture of it, with mountains and piles of snow everywhere. It's beautiful to look at, but despite its vastness, it is claustrophobic in how the weather leaves us feeling trapped in these unfamiliar and vast surroundings.

Cold Prey's villain is known simply as the Mountain Man. He wears a parka, his face completely covered by a hat, ski mask, and goggles, with a long beard grown wild underneath. Without giving it away, the film opens and closes with scenes that can make him sympathetic, but he's only treated as a force of destruction. When our heroes, led by final girl Jannicke (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal), find themselves stranded in the mountains during a snowboarding excursion gone wrong, they take shelter in an abandoned lodge. Some of the familiar tropes are there. The cast is young and conventionally attractive like every late '90s and early 2000s slasher, and, oh, would you look at that, the cell phone doesn't get reception in the mountains! Still, Cold Preydoesn't depend on overdone tropes. Yes, the Mountain Man is terrifying and violently brutal in his attacks, but this is also very much a slow-burn film that takes its time getting to know its future victims. We can see why these people are friends, and our final girl is a badass heroine who takes charge. When the Mountain Man shows up, it's after much suspense has been built, and we don't cheer for him to destroy everyone. Instead, we're begging everyone to run.

'Cold Prey 2' Is a Loving Tribute to 'Halloween 2'

Cold Prey was a success in Norway, and if you're a successful horror movie, what does that lead to? Did somebody say "sequel?!" Cold Prey 2 came out in 2008, and while Roar Uthaug helped write the script, Mats Stenberg was the director this time around. Making up for that loss was the fact that Berdal's Jannicke was back. The film starts in very familiar territory, with Jannicke being rescued (all of her other friends are dead) and taken to a local hospital. As you may have guessed, the Mountain Man arrives at this mostly barren hospital and begins to kill again as he hunts down Jannicke, who must fight him all over again. If you love slashers, you know exactly what movie this sounds like. That's the premise of 1981's Halloween II; and while there are those loving tribute similarities, Cold Prey 2 isn't a copycat.

For one, the characters in Cold Prey 2 are way more likable than the sex-crazed idiots in the first Halloween sequel. Just like the first film, Cold Prey 2 knows that nothing matters if you don't have people to care about. This is especially true when the beautiful snowy mountains have disappeared, with almost all the action taking place within the walls of an ugly hospital. Cold Prey 2 stands out from the first film with its gore. Cold Prey was violent enough, but like any good horror sequel, this one doubles the intensity with some of the most disgusting kills you'll see in a slasher. Even Michael Myers would be proud. And speaking of the Boogeyman, though Cold Prey 2 is a bit of a wink to the original Halloween 2, you can see how Rob Zombie's Halloween II, which came out in 2009, ironically copied the grungy, bloody mayhem of Cold Prey 2 in Zombie's extended hospital scene. The influenced became the influencer!

'Cold Prey 3' Is a Prequel Taking Us Back to the Slasher 80s

Now, if the first rule of any successful horror movie is that you need a sequel, the first rule of any good sequel is that you need a prequel. Cold Prey 2 ends with the Mountain Man shot dead by Jannicke. So how do you bring him back? It's easy, just go back in time to when he was still alive! The first two Cold Prey films do a fantastic job of exploring who the Mountain Man is, giving us peeks into his past without explaining away everything. They have seen the errors of the Halloween franchise, which gave away everything after first making Michael Myers a killer without a motive. Cold Prey gives you just enough to keep you intrigued.

Admittedly, Cold Prey 3, which was released in 2010, is the weakest of the trilogy. There is no Roar Uthaug or Mat Stenberg in the director's chair. This time it's Mikkel Brænne Sandemose. Uthaug wasn't involved in a writing capacity either, and being that this is a prequel, we no longer have badass final girl Jannicke to follow either. That absence is felt. Ida Marie Bakkerud as Hedda is a decent replacement, but she can't save what fails the film at times. Cold Prey 3 commits the same sin so many American slashers do — it gets lazy. It focuses too much on the killer and his past, failing everyone else as a result. It tries to be fresh by changing its scenery; gone are the snowy mountains and the hospital. This time the Mountain Man hunts down his victims in the woods Jason Voorhees style. Better yet, it's set during the 1980s!

Despite its predictable feel, Cold Prey 3 is still fun for slasher fans and is a worthy ending to the first two better movies. It is, after all, a story about a hulking killer murdering teenagers in the woods. That's pretty hard to mess up. Unfortunately, Hollywood discovered Cold Prey. If a horror movie works, first you gotta have the sequel, then you have to make the prequel, and after that, when all the blood has been drained, it's time for the remake. In 2017, WWE Studios acquired the rights for an English-language remake of Cold Prey, with Casey La Scala announced as the writer. Deadline described the remake story as "a cross between The Grey and The Revenant and really centers on a strong female character who reaches the limits of physical and mental endurance."

While there are some interesting accuracies in the description of the final girl's path, Cold Prey shouldn't be compared to The Grey or The Revenant. Of course, those are better films overall, but they also came out after Cold Prey did. The Norwegian original is a celebration of a slasher era recently reborn, and the Mountain Man is more terrifying than any wolf or bear attack. Thankfully, seven years later, the remake has never happened. Quiet frankly, we don't need it. Cold Prey isn't worth seeking out because it's another slasher. It's worth seeking out because it's a slasher from the vision of people in a country not known for such movies. That led to a creative, energetic trio of films that can't be copied. As the temperature drops and the snow falls, the Norwegian Mountain Man's pickaxe will get your blood hot again.

Cold Prey is available to rent on YouTube.

