We've never really thought about what a Robert Eggers and James Cameron collaboration would look like. That is, until the bizarre, Lovecraftian horror sci-fi mash-up Cold Skin came across the screen. Released in 2017 and directed by Xavier Gens, and based on the novel by Albert Sánchez Piñol, this wonderfully layered movie stars the criminally underrated Ray Stevenson (Kill the Irishman), David Oakes, and Aura Garrido as they take us on a wild ride. Cold Skin is equal parts The Lighthouse, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Francis Lawrence's I Am Legend. Now imagine all those movies baked together on less than 10% of the budget that Eggers, Cameron, and Lawrence typically have to work with, and you've got this turbocharged horror thriller that's a blast to watch on a Saturday night. Only a cosmic guru like H.P. Lovecraft could have possibly conjured up this half-horror/half-sci-fi diamond in the rough. Let's break it down into smaller increments so you can have a full primer should you direct your eyes and cerebral cortex toward a 108-minute romp that surprises with above-average effects for its budget and sterling performances from what is ostensibly a three-person show on a cold and desolate island.
