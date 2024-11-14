The Cold War wasn't actually much of a war at all, as it saw very little actual combat between the United States and the Soviet Union. Two of the world's biggest superpowers, the two were in a nuclear arms race, stockpiling as many weapons as they possibly could, with each nation believing that nuclear war could break out at any given moment. Fortunately, it never did. The Cold War began following the invention of the Atomic Bomb at the end of World War II, and ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union, making it last for nearly five decades, from 1947 until 1991.

With such a broad time period, there were actually a lot of movies released during the time about the heightened tensions between the two countries, many of them exploring hypotheticals or fictional close-calls. These are the best movies about the Cold War to emerge while the conflict was still going on, which reflect a time of extreme paranoia and anxiety. Though it's important to note that films like Threads and Dr. Strangelove, while brilliant, don't technically count, since these are about the Third World War rather than the tensions of the Cold War.

10 'The Falcon and the Snowman' (1985)

Directed by John Schlesinger

Based on a true story, The Falcon and the Snowman is about a disillusioned and disheartened military contractor employee and his best friend, who happens to be a drug dealer. Through their various exploits in their lines of work, the two become tangled in a Soviet conspiracy, accidentally getting themselves positions as KGB informants.

The movie was commended for its depictions of ideals and philosophy among people, and how quickly these ideals can be twisted against the individual into doing something they don't want to do. It was also unique in terms of spy films, because not only was it about spies, but also about the inner workings of drug trafficking. Even though there's basically no action in it, this is a spy flick that enthusiasts will be sure to enjoy.

9 'The Spy Who Came in From the Cold' (1965)

Directed by Martin Ritt

The Spy Who Came in From the Cold is based on a novel of the same name by John le Carré, released just two years prior. This British film is about an MI6 agent named Alec Leamas (Richard Burton), who is brought back from West Berlin after the death of one the agents under his command. While it initially seems like Leamas is going to be fired, it turns out he is being given the most dangerous assignment yet: to woo a member of the British Communist Party and find out if she's been secretly spilling the beans to the Soviets.

The Spy Who Came in From the Cold received two Oscar nominations and four BAFTA wins, with particular attention being paid to its art direction, cinematography, and acting performances. It is a film perfect for James Bond fans, especially of the classic Eon Films of the 60s, and is a stunning political thriller to boot, one that is fraught with romance, mystery, and moral conflicts.

8 'WarGames' (1983)

Directed by John Badham

WarGames stars Matthew Broderick as a malicious teen hacker named David, who, while messing around one day, accesses a top-secret AI that was created by the US government. While muddling around in this AI's programming, David plays a couple of games with it, which confuses the AI, mistaking the game playing for reality. Unfortunately, the AI has access to the US nuclear launch keys, and through the games, becomes convinced that a Soviet nuclear attack is imminent, and that it may need to launch a retaliatory strike.

David is then taken in by the US government, who use him to prevent the AI from launching a nuclear attack and likely ending the world, if not starting a war. Sure, the movie is kind of cheesy, as many 80s movies are, but it was still commended for how thrilling and entertaining it is, with tension slowly mounting until it reaches a boiling point. It was popular not just among adults, but among teens, too, and was easily one of the best movies of 1983.