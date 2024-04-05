The Big Picture Cole Brings Plenty, a rising actor from Yellowstone prequel 1923, has passed away at 27.

His uncle Mo Brings Plenty, who also appears in Yellowstone, launched a search for Cole after he went missing.

He was aided by Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who amplified the search for the missing actor.

It has been confirmed that Cole Brings Plenty, a rising actor known for his role in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and nephew to Mo Brings Plenty, a prominent figure on Yellowstone, has passed away at the tender age of 27. The difficult news was confirmed by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas, revealing that Cole's body was discovered in a secluded wooded locale early Friday. The circumstances surrounding his death are currently shrouded in mystery, prompting a thorough investigation by authorities.

The loss comes on the heels of an intense search initiated by Mo Brings Plenty, who took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a missing person alert for Cole, indicating that he had last been seen the previous Sunday. The gravity of the situation was underscored by Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, who used his platform to amplify the search efforts to his 2 million followers, posting a missing person announcement to his own social media, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Concerns began to grow after Cole missed an appointment with his agent about a role on a TV show, which the Instagram post alerting others to his disappearance noted was "uncharacteristic for him." Subsequently, Cole's family contacted law enforcement to report their worries. Mo disclosed on Thursday that there was no indication his nephew was fleeing, despite being identified as a suspect in a purported domestic violence incident.

The Legacy of the Brings Plenty Family in 'Yellowstone'

According to The Lawrence Times, Cole was a student at Haskell Indian Nations University. He starred on two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds and had also worked as a model earlier in his career. His uncle, Mo, plays a character of the same name in Yellowstone. Mo adds a layer of authenticity and depth to the series, enriched by his real-life heritage and understanding of Native American culture. As the trusted confidant and right-hand man to Thomas Rainwater, played by Gil Birmingham, Mo's character embodies the bridge between the modern challenges faced by Native American communities and their enduring spirit and connection to traditional values.

Mo is often seen as a voice of reason and a source of sage advice, not only for Rainwater but also in the broader context of the show's narrative. His calm and collected demeanour, combined with a strong sense of loyalty and justice, makes him a pivotal figure within the reservation's leadership circle.