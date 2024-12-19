Nothing was ever the same after the last day of school in 1976 for a bunch of stoned high schoolers out of Texas. Before they were cowboys and cops wrangling up bad men on Yellowstone, Cole Hauser and Rory Cochrane first made names for themselves in Richard Linklater's 1993 cult-classic, Dazed and Confused. Despite being a box-office failure upon release, the film also starred future stars Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Milla Jovovich, and (in a blink-or-you'll-miss-it appearance) Renée Zellweger. In the years since it's disappointing original release, the film has garnered a massive following of devoted fans, and is now considered to be one of the best coming-of-age films of all time.

Hauser is currently one of the biggest stars on television, playing Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone. The popular neo-Western just wrapped up what was presumed to be its final season, although some type of continuation appears to be in the cards. In Yellowstone, Hauser stars alongside Kelly Reilly as his love interest and co-star, Beth Dutton. The two have remained fan favorites on the series, and Hauser's character is acres away from the irresponsible, beer-drinking Texas teen he played in Dazed and Confused. Cochrane's character on the series, Kevin Dillard, has been more of a slow-burn who's taken center stage in Season 5 Part 2 as a crucial character. A straight-laced detective solving the murder of John Dutton's death in the aftermath of Kevin Costner's departure from the series, the traces of the red-eyed stoner looking for Aerosmith tickets are nowhere to be found.

What is 'Dazed and Confused' About?

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Dazed and Confused is set on the last day of school in Austin, Texas, back in 1976. Following both incoming freshmen and seniors, Linklater creates funny and moving vignettes of several different teens going about the wild night, from ripping bongs to first kisses. It's all tied together through the film's central character, star quarterback, Randall "Pink" Floyd (Jason London). The whole football team is asked to sign a contract stating they won't participate in drinking or doing any drugs over the summer, which is a step too far for Floyd, who refuses to sign. What follows is a night of debauchery, as he rides around partying and hazing incoming freshmen with teammate Benny O'Donnell, who's played by Hauser and tries to convince him to sign the contract. Cochrane falls on the non-jock side of things as local stoner Slater, who rides around with the sleazy, older Wooderson (McConaughey), trying to pick up chicks and smoking joints. Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, and Joey Lauren Adams also star.

Cole Hauser Played a Beer-Drinking, Texas Bully in 'Dazed and Confused'

Image via Gramercy Pictures

Part of what makes Rip Wheeler such a great character is his toughness, which 18-year-old Cole Hauser was able to convey in just his third feature film. While Benny is a supporting character, Hauser made him pop out every time he was on the screen, giving him an undeniable edge. With curly red hair and wild blue eyes, Benny seems just a bit unhinged. He's always got a beer in his hand and his eyes on a girl, and he's consistently pushing back against Floyd's intention not to sign the team contract. Even though he's playing a bit of a bully, Houser still very much carries the same Texas swagger and charisma he's known for now.

Hauser plays Benny with a shifty physicality full of nerves and anger. He has a lot of iconic moments in the film despite not having as much screen time as its stars, including one where he speaks from a megaphone from a pick-up truck, warning all the incoming freshmen that he's coming for them. No one has as much venom or drive as Hauser. He gives a rambling, slightly slurred monologue thanks to the beer drinking as school lets out, saying, "We're coming for you Mitch," to one high school freshman (Wiley Wiggins) in particular. The monologue also shows off Hauser's underrated comedic skills, as he's self-aware of the moronic, drunk teen he's playing, and he doesn't miss a beat.

'Dazed and Confused' Are Defining Roles for Hauser and Cochrane

Image via Focus Features

Cochrane and Hauser are night and day in Dazed and Confused. Where Hauser plays a classic All-American teen, Cochrane plays an aimless, carefree spirit who's busy smoking as much weed as he possibly can. Aside from McConaughey's Wooderson, Slater remains the most quotable character in the movie. "You cool, man?" -- code for asking if you smoke weed -- has become an iconic movie line. Cochrane’s delivery with his lazy, Texas drawl and sweet demeanor is what makes Slater such a beloved character. He’s innocent but already so corrupt in so many ways. And Cochrane plays him with his heart on his sleeve, always sporting a massive stoned smile. Spitting out conspiracies about the aliens and Martha Washington, Cochrane's Dazed character couldn't be more different than the role he plays onYellowstone.

Yellowstone is a reunion of sorts for Dazed and Confused fans, and it's more than satisfying to watch Cochrane and Hauser eat up their roles as hard-hearted men. Both their characters share the same tenacity and principles as heroes within the series. It's particularly satisfying to watch Cochrane, as the cunning Dillard, snarl and sneer at Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). He's come a long way since playing a stoner Texas kid. Linklater truly created movie magic with Dazed and Confused, and it hasn't lost any of its kick in its whirlwind depiction of careless youth. A good chunk of that is thanks to Hauser and Cochrane, and it's absolutely essential viewing in both their filmographies.

