Colin Farrell is widely expected to receive an Academy Award nomination, and a potential win, for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. It would be Farrell’s first recognition from the Oscars, but it’s hardly a “career award” handed out to an actor that’s been constantly snubbed. In The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell is able to wring every comedic and heartbreaking note of a tragic character. Many pundits have also noted that the award would also recognize Farrell’s recent body of work, as last year he also starred in After Yang, Thirteen Lives, and The Batman. However, After Yang shouldn’t be dismissed as just another side victory that pales in comparison to the role he’s likely to be recognized for. His performance in After Yang is just as strong as it is in The Banshees of Inisherin, and required even more challenges for Farrell as an actor.

After Yang was created by writer, director, and visual artist Kogonada, who announced himself as a rising star with the arthouse hit Columbus in 2017. Despite receiving a rapturous reception at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival, the film was held off from a potential end-of-year awards run in favor of debuting in March on Showtime; due to the limited theatrical run, Farrell was ineligible for Emmy recognition. Unfortunately, Farrell’s performance in a science fiction existential drama is not the sort of role that lands award recognition, as the Oscars have a notorious stigma against both sci-fi and genre films in general.

However, After Yang gave Farrell a role that he couldn’t have played even a decade ago; he has to play a matured father who can hint at his past experiences without ever spelling them out directly. There’s a timeless nature to Martin McDonagh’s writing that doesn’t make the character’s age feel particularly relevant, but After Yang required an actor who could capture a more reflective attitude. The Banshees of Inisherin also had the benefits of a playwright’s excellent dialogue; since Koponada is a visual artist first and foremost, Farrell had to ground the gorgeous visuals in tangible emotion. His restrained, yet devastating work in After Yang shows Farrell mastering an art of subtly that’s rarely seen amongst his contemporaries.

'After Yang' Is a Different Kind Sci-Fi Story

Image via A24

After Yang takes place in an ambiguously advanced future where artificial intelligence research has become highly advanced. The story centers on Jake (Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Smith-Turner), who raise both their adopted stepdaughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) and the android child Yang (Justin H. Min). Kogonada simply accepts this conceit as a product of this reality, and does not dedicate an extensive amount of time to exposition. Similarly, Farrell doesn’t give a moment to explain why he loves his children; it’s simply noted that he doesn’t view them as anything other than his own.

While After Yang is more of a refined drama, it does have an offbeat opening that shows the family dancing in a competitive virtual performance. Farrell’s physicality is on display, but the serious expression on his face indicates that this is not intended to be a comedic beat. One of the aspects of Farrell’s acting style that critics often note is that he is “a character actor in a leading man’s body;” through his interests in both technology and abstract expression, Farrell shows that Jake is a little bit of both.

RELATED: Colin Farrell Talks Decision to Make 'The Penguin' Series

The compassion that Jake feels for Yang has to feel completely genuine for the film’s drama to work. Once Yang starts malfunctioning, Farrell’s soft-spoken gravity shows that aiding his son is the only priority that Jake has. His comfortability with genre material is on full display during a scene in which Jake takes Yang to be repaired and it doesn’t feel any different than a parent taking a sick child to a doctor. Jake’s desire to save Yang’s body from decomposition doesn’t feel like a clingy owner trying to fix a broken machine; he’s aware that Yang’s transformation would have a crushing effect on Mika. The warmth that Farrell brings to these tender moments make them even more heartbreaking.

Colin Farrell's 'After Yang' Performance Is More Mature

Image via A24

Early in his career, Farrell was often earmarked as a heartthrob and starred in many romantic films. After Yang is a bit of a maturation, as his marriage to Kyra is longstanding, but still compassionate. Instead of giving a cliched monologue about how Jake will always be there for his wife, the strength of their relationship is seen through their shared compassion for the children. Farrell and Smith-Turner are able to mirror each others’ actions in a way that suggests that they’ve been together so long that they’ve become completely in sync with each other.

Farrell’s soulfulness as he discovers Yang’s memory bank allows the film to become more reflective. As Jake looks at Yang’s catalog of different lives, he gets to watch in joy as he sees their family evolve in real time. However, these moments are tinged with a touch of sadness as we know that Yang has little time left. The fact that Jake so rarely takes a moment to recognize his own mortality shows how selfless he is as a father.

The final developments that reveal Yang’s connection to the woman Ada (Haley Lu Richardson) are beautifully intertwined with flashbacks of Jake and Kyra discussing the possibilities of an afterlife; Jake’s reaction to a discussion about his own demise isn’t fearful or accepting, as Farrell instead chooses to add an intellectual curiosity that adds an interesting nuance to the character. The cryptic, yet not opaque allusions to Jake’s own contemplation of death require Farrell to retain that same subtly. While Kang is gifted with the dictation of a philosopher, Jake’s existential musings are indicated almost purely through his physicality.

With another star at its center, After Yang could be one of those arthouse gems that looks absolutely gorgeous on an aesthetic level, but does not connect with the audience on an emotional level. This isn’t to say that Kogonada is a poor writer, but that he allows an actor to express themselves in a way that’s divorced from the material. After Yang is a small film, and Farrell’s performance is not “showy.” However, in the year of his career, Farrell’s soulful work shouldn’t be forgotten.